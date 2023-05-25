Everything We Know Abut Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to Vikings, is set one hundred years after the events of Vikings and marks the beginning of the end of the Viking age. The eight-episode first season was released in 2022, with the sophomore season following the next year. Based on the success of the show, a third season was greenlit to the delight of viewers.
The series began with the massacre on St Brice’s Day in 1002 and is expected to end with the finalization of the Viking Age marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066. The first season saw Leif Eriksson and his sister, Freydis Eriksdottir, build a legacy for themselves after leaving Greenland. The second season pushes its themes of love and loss to its limits as viewers witness Leif, the great Viking explorer losing yet another love, Harald finding new love on his journey to Constantinople, and Freydis making a mark in Jomsborg. With the high stakes of Season 2, how will the next season compare? Here’s everything we know about Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.
What Is the Plot of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?
While much is still up for speculation, it is pretty clear, that Leif and Harald will continue exploring Constantinople, where they arrived at the end of season 2. Leif will visit Mariam’s house in Byzantine and will likely continue exploring his curiosity of the Christian faith. Harald is still besotted by Elena, who unfortunately is to be wed to the Emperor, which will make any love affair between them, an illicit one. Meanwhile, Freydis’s journey is rather open-ended as she has made her peace with Kattegat and is probably focused on raising her newborn in Jomsborg, but after all, since it’s Vikings: Valhalla, danger can lure at every corner. One thing fans have to look forward to in Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is the arrival of Leif and Freydis’ father, Erik the Red – an infamous figure on the show.
Who Is Starring in the Season 3?
It can be expected that the main Viking heroes, Leif (Sam Corlett), Harald (Leo Suter), and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) are returning for season 3 of the show. Moreover, Queen Emma (Laura Berlin), King Canute (Bradley Freegard), and Godwin (David Oakes) are equally still part of the cast. Queen Aelfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh), and Elena (Sofya Lebedeva) will also likely return as their characters are still instrumental to the story going forward. The anticipated Erik the Red will be played by Goran Visnjic, known for his roles in ER and Timeless.
What Can Viewers Expect From Erik the Red?
Erik the Red, who is Leif’s and Freydis’s father, is a legendary Norse warrior who was exiled because of his violent actions. Leif constantly tries to separate his reputation from the notoriety of his father. What’s more, he fears the uncontrollable darkness his father possesses will also consume him. Hence, viewers can expect that Erik the Red and his son will have a strained relationship, which might affect Leif negatively.
When Will Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Be Released?
The third season is set to be released on Netflix in 2024, however, and exact release date has not been set. However, going by the previous releases, fans can hope for early 2024, as Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 and Season 2 debuted in February 2022 and January 2023, respectively. With more action, tension, and excitment on the horizon, it is understandable why the anticipation for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is palpable.
