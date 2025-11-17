25 Houseplants to Transform Your Interior Into an Indoor Garden

If you are a born nature-lover interested in creating indoor greenery, you might be wondering: what are houseplants? Some people refer to plants as “green companions.” That’s because they bring a touch of nature and greenery into living spaces and provide a soothing and aesthetic presence. Moreover, houseplants offer the opportunity to not only play with various plants but also unique pots. This makes them a delightful addition to any interior.
Furthermore, did you know that, according to NASA research, houseplants also offer health benefits? They help purify the air by filtering out toxins and releasing oxygen, making them essential for a healthier environment. Cap it all, there are many more fascinating facts about houseplants. Let’s discover some of them while discussing the houseplants we selected!
From common to rare houseplants, we’ll cover 25 easy-to-grow indoor plants. Moreover, we’ll answer questions about the right conditions for them to thrive. Interested in learning about the best houseplants? Sure, you are! That’s why you’re here, right?
Below, we’re thrilled to share the best indoor plants you can grow in your indoor garden! With the help of this list, you’ll be able to transform your living space into a lush, vibrant haven that’s sure to bring you joy every day. Let’s discover the best indoor plants together!
#1 Chinese Evergreens
Image credits: feey.
Chinese evergreens are a group of houseplants belonging to the genus Aglaonema. They’re native to the tropical and subtropical regions of Asia and New Guinea. They are grown for their ability to purify the air and attractive and colorful foliage, varying from dark green to silver, pink, red, or coral.
#2 Pothos Plants
Image credits: feey.
Pothos plants are one of the most popular and common houseplants due to being easy to care for. They are an incredible genus of flowering plants in the Araceae family, with about 15 species of tropical vines! They hail from China, the Indian Subcontinent, Australia, New Guinea, Southeast Asia, and several islands in both the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
#3 Zebra Plants
Image credits: feey.
Delightful zebra plants belong to the genus Aphelandra and originate from Brazil’s vibrant tropical and subtropical regions. Their stunning and rich foliage, with white veins on dark green leaves, is a sight. Additionally, their yellow flower spikes blooming in late summer or early fall will undoubtedly brighten any room.
#4 Prayer Plants
Image credits: feey.
We highly recommend the beautiful prayer plants, also called calatheas, for your indoor garden. These remarkable plants fold their leaves at night, looking like praying hands. You will love having them around! They are also some of the best houseplants to purify the air.
#5 Radiator Plants
Image credits: feey.
These charming houseplants are breathtaking because of their diverse foliage, ranging from green to variegated to striped and spotted. Radiator plants produce stunning flowers and berries and are considered the best air cleaners, reducing formaldehyde levels.
#6 ZZ Plants
Image credits: feey.
These low-maintenance, common houseplants have glossy, dark green leaves that grow on thick, fleshy stems. Native to Africa, ZZ plants can thrive indoors and survive in dry and dim conditions. They are also called Zanzibar gems, Eternity plants, or Emerald palms.
#7 Monsteras
Image credits: Arkadiusz Śliwiński.
Monstera plants, also known as the Swiss cheese plants, get their name from their delicious and monstrous appearance. These tropical, tall houseplants have large, glossy leaves with holes or slits, perfect for growing as indoor trees. They are native to Central and South America, where they thrive as vines on trees in the rainforest.
#8 Money Trees
Image credits: feey.
Native to Central and South America, money trees are tropical plants with shiny leaves and a braided trunk. However, their ornamental value isn’t the only reason people opt to grow them. Chinese legend has it that the money tree can attract wealth and prosperity. Hence, it’s unsurprising why many people prefer it to other plants.
#9 Heartleaf Philodendrons
Image credits: feey.
Philodendrons are a group of plants that belong to the Araceae family. They are known as Sweetheart plants because of their heart-shaped leaves. Philodendrons are easy to care for and can tolerate low-light conditions. Native to South and Central America and the Caribbean, where they grow as vines on trees in the rainforest.
#10 Snake Plants
Image credits: Anastasia Judt.
Snake plants are succulents with long, upright leaves in various patterns and colors. They are native to Africa and Asia, growing in dry and sunny habitats. Snake plants are common houseplants because they help purify the air and are easy to care for.
#11 Cast Iron Plants
Image credits: Ahmed ツ.
Long, dark green, lance-shaped leaves characterize these leafy, common houseplants. Cast iron plants are native to Asia, growing in the understory of forests. They don’t usually bloom indoors, but if they do, their small, purplish flowers are usually hardly seen under the foliage. They can thrive under low light conditions and withstand drought and even neglect.
#12 Air Plants
Image credits: onehappycactus.
Plants that don’t need soil to grow are called air plants. Their natural habitat is in the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, where they attach themselves to other plants or objects and absorb water and nutrients from the air. Air plants have many shapes, sizes, and colors and produce beautiful flowers.
#13 Lace Aloes
Image credits: Patrick Pahlke.
Lovely lace aloe is a delightful succulent plant with striking dark green, spiny leaves adorned with charming white bumps. They are cherished natives of South Africa, thriving in dry and rocky habitats. During the summer, this beauty produces vibrant orange-red flowers on tall stems.
#14 Tropical Pitcher Plants
Image credits: David Clode.
Tropical pitcher plants are ideal for those looking for unusual species and rare houseplants! These carnivores have modified leaves that form a pitcher-like structure. Native to China, Indonesia, Asia, Australia, and Madagascar, they use this structure to trap and digest insects and other small animals.
#15 Parlor Palms
Image credits: Abbas Tehrani.
Did you know that Parlor palms are indigenous to the lush rainforests of Central America? Parlor palms, also called good luck palms, are common houseplants because of their easy care and growth in low-light and cramped spaces. They are good air purifiers that can remove toxins from the indoor environment.
#16 Peacock Plants
Image credits: feey.
How delightful to learn about the exquisite peacock plants, commonly called Cathedral windows! Belonging to the Goeppertia genus in the Marantaceae family, these beauties hail from the vibrant Espírito Santo state in eastern Brazil. Unsurprisingly, they’ve been bestowed with the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society’s Award of Garden Merit (AGM).
#17 Fiddle-Leaf Figs
Image credits: feey.
The fiddle-leaf figs are eye-catching tropical trees with captivating, violin-shaped leaves that exude a glossy finish. Originating from western Africa and thriving in lowland rainforests, fiddle-leaf figs are popular houseplants due to their air-purifying and breathtaking foliage. It’s truly a captivating addition to your home!
#18 Jade Plants
Image credits: Harry Cooke.
Arguably the most common houseplants worldwide, jade plants have thick, fleshy leaves with stems that store water and small pink or white flowers. They are low-sun plants and are easy to care for. Actually, they are so low maintenance they are difficult to kill. Perfect for beginner gardeners!
#19 Spider Plants
Image credits: feey.
Spider plants are among the most popular and best houseplants for growing in various conditions. They have slender, arching leaves that can be green or striped with white or yellow. Spider plants also produce long stems with small flowers and plantlets. Those can be propagated to create new plants.
#20 English Ivies
Image credits: Kulbir.
These climbing and evergreen plants are versatile and hardy! Their luscious dark green leaves, sometimes adorned with white or yellow variegation, make it a striking choice for any indoor garden. Adding to its appeal, English ivy plants boast charming flowers and berries.
#21 African Violet
Image credits: Elstef.
African violets are lovely houseplants that can brighten any room. They are herbaceous perennial plants in the family Gesneriaceae, native to Tanzania and adjacent southeastern Kenya in eastern tropical Africa. These plants have fuzzy, green leaves and blue-violet, lavender, red-violet, lavender-pink, pink, or white flowers that can bloom year-round!
#22 Orchids
Image credits: Natalie Wagner.
Orchids are beautiful and diverse plants belonging to the family Orchidaceae, one of the most prominent flowering plants worldwide. They have many unique features, such as bilateral symmetry, aerial roots, diverse coloration, and heavenly odor. Orchids are found in almost every habitat on Earth except ice fields. Still, the tropics have the richest diversity of Orchid genera and species.
#23 Peace Lilies
Image credits: feey.
Peace lilies are among the top choices because of their glossy green leaves and unique sail-like flowers in a pristine white shade, which makes them an ideal addition to any living space. Although we call them lilies, they are a member of the Araceae family, including numerous tropical plants. Peace lilies are also one of the best houseplants for humidifying the air.
#24 Cacti
Image credits: Barthelemy Rigaud.
Cacti are undoubtedly among the best-known low-maintenance houseplants, as they naturally adapt to survive in dry and harsh environments. They belong to the family Cactaceae, which has about 139 genera and nearly 2,000 species. As cacti produce colorful and fragrant flowers and edible fruits, they are cultivated as ornamental plants, food, or medicine.
#25 Yuccas
Image credits: Skylar Kang.
Yuccas are a fascinating group of frond plants that belong to the Asparagaceae subfamily Agavoideae. They flaunt evergreen, sword-shaped leaves and boast clusters of gorgeous white or whitish flowers on tall stalks. These plants are native to the Americas and the Caribbean and thrive in various habitats, from deserts and grasslands to woodlands and coastal areas.
The Verdant Verdict
By learning about their needs and preferences, you’ll be able to create a truly enchanting indoor garden that enhances your decor and contributes to a healthier and more beautiful living environment. We can’t wait to see your green thumb in action—happy gardening!
FAQ About Houseplants
Should I Have Houseplants?
Indeed, incorporating houseplants into your living space is a beautiful choice. They infuse a sense of nature into your interior design and purify the air, enhancing the overall atmosphere. With the proper selection of planters, you can add flair and style to your decor, creating a harmonious balance between aesthetics and the soothing presence of an indoor garden.
Moreover, houseplants offer a range of benefits, from reducing stress to boosting productivity. So, suppose you want to improve your home’s ambiance, air quality, and overall well-being. In that case, houseplants are a fantastic and stylish addition to consider.
What Is the Easiest Houseplant to Take Care of?
Regarding low-maintenance greenery, the snake plant stands out as one of the easiest houseplants to grow. With the snake plant’s remarkable resilience and air-purifying qualities, this plant is a favorite among beginners and busy individuals. Its sturdy leaves can withstand neglect and thrive in various light conditions, from low to bright.
Another of the easiest houseplants is pothos, known for its ability to flourish even in low light. It forgives irregular watering and can be a great addition to any space. Both the snake plant and pothos offer an excellent entry point into the world of houseplants.
Which Plant Gives Oxygen 24 Hours?
Contrary to a common misconception, all plants give out carbon dioxide during the day and night. However, photosynthesis happens only in the sunlight, so oxygen is released during the daytime. Suppose you’re willing to have some plants that are good air purifiers. If so, here are some species you could consider growing at your place:
Which Houseplants Don’t Need Sunlight?
Several houseplants can thrive even in low-light conditions. These plants don’t need direct sunlight and are very low-maintenance. Some examples of low-light tolerant plants include
Great news! These resilient plants can handle low light but thrive even more when given some indirect or artificial light occasionally. Keep them healthy and vibrant!
