Dad Tattoos His Son’s Cancer Scar On His Own Head To Boost Son’s Self-Confidence

by

When young Gabriel Marshall from Kansas, US, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in March 2015, the resulting surgery left him with a sizeable scar on the side of his head. So to boost his son’s confidence, Gabriel’s father Josh “J-Mash” Marshall decided to do the most amazing thing: he got his son’s scar tattooed on his own head to show his solidarity in the most beautiful way possible.

“Wow I never imagined this picture would blow up like it did,” wrote Josh on his Facebook page. The image has recently gone viral as people everywhere show their respect for this truly inspirational father and his brave son. It originally appeared on an Instagram account called Aesthetic Revolution alongside a caption that reads: “One’s a real scar. One is a tattoo to show support and make him feel normal. Father of the year?” We don’t think there’s any question about that.

Click here to see another dad who got a tattoo to help his daughter.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Dad Tattoos His Son&#8217;s Cancer Scar On His Own Head To Boost Son&#8217;s Self-Confidence
Dad Tattoos His Son&#8217;s Cancer Scar On His Own Head To Boost Son&#8217;s Self-Confidence
Dad Tattoos His Son&#8217;s Cancer Scar On His Own Head To Boost Son&#8217;s Self-Confidence

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Japanese Artist Uses Traditional Painting Styles In Modern Ways, Here Are 52 Of Their Best Works
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Whatever Happened to Pauley Perrette After NCIS?
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2020
Remembering Harold Sylvester’s “Griff” on Married with Children
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2017
Squirrel Game Of Thrones
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Intricate Drawings That I Create On Any Kind Of Surface
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Match Made In Space”: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Make It Official With A Paris Birthday Date
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.