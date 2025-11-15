Hey Pandas, What Was Your First Thought Today?

by

Hey Pandas, what did you think about when you first woke up today? What do you usually think about when in your first few waking moments?

Today, I woke up feeling not so excited about anything. I remember times, especially as a kid, waking up and being so excited about things like even just a new outfit to wear or seeing a coworker I like on the schedule with me.

These days as an adult (43) I wake up with a seemingly never-ending to-do list or problem-solving streams running amuck in the neuronal landscape known as my “mind”. Does this happen to you too?

I want to wake up excited again.

What did you think about when you woke up today? Are you excited about something?

#1

“Where the hell is my ukulele.”
I always wake up and instantly think something weird like this. I don’t even own a ukulele.

#2

I started mentally calculating how long I could stay in bed and scroll through bored panda and still make it to school on time

#3

Oh yes that’s right I have to today 😔

#4

ugh school.

#5

‘Did I set the coffee pot?’
Shortly followed by ‘BATHROOM’

#6

I thought I loaded my other saved existence but sadly was just the dream cutscene.

#7

I need to plug my iPad in bmjyfvgjtewsetkdtyhgbhff

#8

The monkey emoji 🐵
Weird I know right

#9

“Wait what is that hail? Schist it’s going to smash my window in I’m going back to sleep.”
– Frogi, 2021
It was raining when I woke up lol.

#10

Where the f*k is my cat. Oh no wait I don’t havejone lol I have a brother though. Life could be better.☹️

#11

Frick it’s not the weekend

#12

“I am way behind on Christmas presents.”
Every year, i make a clay sculpture for my mom, dad, and sister. I have one and a half done with only 13 days until Christmas. I am slightly panicked.

#13

Most of the time its “dammit, I woke up”
Today it was “S**t, i have to go to a tournament today”

#14

“Do I really have to get up tho?” I mean a job isn’t mandatory right?

#15

‘Ugh I wanna die’ is most of the time.
Today it was ‘SHUT UP AND LET ME SLEEP DAD!’

#16

If I get out of bed I get out of bed.

#17

is it the weekend?!!! no its a school day well back to bed

#18

“my history essay is due today”

(i don’t have an essay due anytime soon im just weird like that)

#19

I have to get ready in 15 minutes… I’ll just wait 30 minutes and probably be latw

#20

“Huh? Oh my alarm…OH SH*T FOG” (Im in highschool so that means 2hr delay)

#21

Another one for today was Everything is or isn’t ice cream.

#22

“Alexa, stop.” as I stop my alarm.

#23

It was either: Crap my orchestra concert is in two days or I wonder if I got the part I wanted in the christmas pageant (I didn’t)

#24

F**k. Maybe I can go back to sleep.

#25

“I wish it was the weekends”

#26

what the fu-

#27

“I don’t want to watch Pokémon.” My brother usually wakes up before me and he goes straight to Pokémon.

#28

“Oh s@#t, it’s almost 8!” I wasn’t late for work or anything, but I don’t trust my 3yo to stay out of trouble, and it’s unfair to expect my 8yo to keep him out of trouble so I usually get up with them around 7.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
