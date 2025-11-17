Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things People Do That You’ll Never Understand?

hehe just curious :)
Insult transgender people just because they are trying to live their lives.
Start smoking/vaping in this day and age. I get it’s hard to quit if you have been smoking for a long time, but I don’t understand the people start to smoke now, knowing the health issues
Support Trump.
R*pe. What is the point of r*ping??
Be racist, antisemitic, homophobic, transphobic, etc.
be rude to workers who are just trying to do their job.
Support and praise people like Hitler. The one good thing he did that I can think of was get Germany out of debt, and even then it wasn’t all goodwill. A lot of innocent blood was shed, and I don’t think anyone should get praised for that.
Troll other people. Are their lives so sad and pathetic they have to pick on people they don’t know to make themselves feel better?
Share every waking moment of their (often bland) personal lives on social media. I’d like to say, “no one cares” but the fact that loads of people apparently seem to is even more depressing.
Anti semitism, homophobia, transphobia, etc. like gosh damn let people live their lives
Make a big deal, and I mean HUGE deal about their sexes, genders, and pronouns to the point where it’s the person’s whole personality, then wonder why people hate and criticize them.
Act as though if someone disagrees with them and respectfully expresses their thoughts, that is trans/homo/etc-phobic. I am not here to babysit your feeling and you are being louder about your beliefs than i am when i respectfully disagree.
I am not anything-phobic because i have not expressed hatred towards anyone.
Love all of you internet goblins💛
Smoke and Drink. Considering how dangerous it is I began to wonder why they aren’t illegal, but quickly remembered how big the alcohol and tobacco industries are. Considering all the health issues smoking can cause, and that it’s CONFIRMED to cause cancer are enough reasons to outlaw it (especially since a brand of weedkiller gets discontinued after a few cases of cancer). Alcohol is less bad, but I still hate it. It’s caused so many problems in my life, and I haven’t even drunk any (aside from once when I thought it was soda).
force religion an a child
personally, i hate when people post themselves sneaking into a cold wet hot tub and sing “Party in the USA” at 6AM.. as if i’m wide awake wanting them to do that?? like please stop
Buy/invest in crypto.
Brag, betray, spread rumor, hate others for their life choices, try to control other people’s life, communalism, hate crimes, honour killings, casteism, racism, wars..pretty much everything that is going on now.
I don’t understand people who start by eating the best part of the meal first and then have the worst part in the end instead of doing the opposite. I also find it odd how people just eat their food without calculating the best and worst parts of it. I could probably be one of the only few people who find it weird
Watch sport. I never really get it. I mean, sure, he’s good at kicking that ball, and the other guy is good at catching it, and that guy sure is good at running with it, but it kinda is samesy after a while? I have a similar view of porn by the way. Also kinda samesy.
Giving up their freedom and getting married. Having children even though they know what calamities they will face as adults.
Post everything about their lives, video themselves crying etc.
Say gymnastics is easy. I do it. It’s not. All these “cool” wannabes would get a score 2/10. Why?
Wanting to live
hate on vocaloid. i mean this is kinda dumb but js… KAITO!
Believe that men can get pregnant and have babies
