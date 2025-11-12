I Create My Own Dreamhouse In 3d

Since my youth I love to create virtual worlds.

Now I’m 30 and this is my latest personal creation. This series are no photos, all content is created with 3d software (Cinema 4D).

The idea was inspired by an image from the photographer Michael Schauer.

The architectural context arise by ourselves and seems to be fit with the outline of the mountains.

Some of the most important aspects of the project are the approach to the sophisticated photorealism only with cg elements.

I do some more perspectives you can find on behance:

I’m really interested about your thoughts and hope you like it.

cheers, ben

More info: behance.net | exorbitart.com | Facebook

The Shelter

