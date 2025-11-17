Cross Stitch Patterns: My New Ideas

Hi all! I’m a fan of cross stitch. I also love creating cross-stitch patterns. Every day some ideas appear in my head and I try to implement them. I love it when stitchers respond to my ideas. At this moment I feel that I am doing at least a little good in this world. It is very important to feel useful. Today I want to show my ideas. Thank you for your attention!
More info: inspireuplift.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
