50 ‘Scrungy’ Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

There’s a page on the internet for everyone, even scrungy cats. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, let us help you. They can be recognized by their squinted eyes, scrunched-up nose, and mouth open just enough to show off those pearly fangs. Some are angry, some resemble expressionism, and others look like they just woke up from a nap. Bonus points if the cat looks scruffy or the photo is slightly blurred.
There is rarely an opportunity that tabby lovers skip to post their adorable pets online. A subreddit called “Scrungy Cats” has gathered over 231k members with a passion for sharing slightly disoriented kitties with others. We’ve made a list of some of the most adorable ones in hopes of helping you get through the day.
#1 Was Told That Kitty Would Be Appreciated Here!
Image source: achqillax
#2 Vampiric Scrunge
Image source: ProletarianRevolt
#3 My Dad Took This Picture Of My Cat
Image source: stone_buckett
#4 Very Photogenic
Image source: tonhja
#5 Switch To Cute And Evil
Image source: EnvySugarCover
#6 My God
Image source: HandTSufferersUnited
#7 I Wanted To Share A Pic Of The Late Ollie Bear. I Hope This Is A Worthy Scrunge
Image source: ThiccCrumpets
#8 My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy
Image source: c4nyon
#9 Only Three Months Old And Already A Master Of Scrunge. I’m So Proud
Image source: lifeguardbarbie
#10 At Least One Of Them Is Normal
Image source: evasivegoat
#11 Echkk
Image source: WARLOCK-1312
#12 Houghjhjhhhh Oughhhhh Echhhehchhhh
Image source: WARLOCK-1312
#13 Oh Lawd He Scrungin
Image source: AnthonyFantasie
#14 Cyber-Scrunge
Image source: PALADOG_Pallas
#15 My Scrungy Boy. Passed November 1st, This Is His Only Documented Scrunge❤️
Image source: chickywinston
#16 Alcoholic Scrunge
Image source: Malcolm137
#17 Eeeennnggkgkfhkgkhj
Image source: gasparillatea
#18 The Scrungiest Tm (You Can Barely Tell He’s Only Got One Eye!)
Image source: Sarkastik-Overlord
#19 “Let Me Iiin”-Scrunge
Image source: jounicorn
#20 This Cutie Is All Mine In A Week
Image source: messyjessieeee
#21 My Cat Finnegan Saying Cheeeeth
Image source: c4nyon
#22 Mom Won’t Give Me The Nuggets
Image source: adrnired
#23 I Gave Him A Little Kiss And That Was His Reaction
Image source: Ok_Garage4891
#24 Double Trouble
Image source: RoutingMonkey
#25 Foster Baby Scrunge
Image source: namron77
#26 Joined This Sub Just To Share My Scrungy Foster Kitten, Pan
Image source: Just_ME_28
#27 Huurrgghh
Image source: Spongyrocks
#28 Vintage Scrunge
Image source: mgquantitysquared
#29 Rules Say You Can’t Move Until That Cat Does
Image source: pun-in-punishment
#30 Ginger Sink Scrunge Before X-Mas
Image source: Stellanboll
#31 Spring Scrunge
Image source: bcdm
#32 Scrunge Commander And His Troops
Image source: ConstipatedGibbon
#33 My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket
Image source: c4nyon
#34 Evil Scrunge
Image source: LizyLazy
#35 Gently Scrunging In The Sun
Image source: sztamara
#36 Insurance Fraud
Image source: NicolNoE
#37 Is This Scrungy?
Image source: STOPITDONKEY
#38 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work
Image source: lyingtaco
#39 I Told My Husband About This Subreddit And He Remembered Having A Scrungly Picture
Image source: FlamiaTheDemon
#40 Sil Got Me A Calendar. Here Is June
Image source: NoOneKnowsImACat2
#41 Smol But Imposing Scrunge
Image source: Nocteau
#42 This Is Pudge. She Controls The Weather
Image source: bwcarnes
#43 I Was Trying To Get Some Good Pics Of Benny Being Playful, But Just Ended Up Accidentally Pelting Him In The Face With His Favorite Possum Stuffie
Image source: victorabartolome
#44 Before And After Dripping Water On His Head
Image source: Sir_TraineeWhat
#45 Excuse Me – Pardon Me – Wweeeeeghhggggkkkgkkgh
Image source: gasparillatea
#46 She Do A Lil Scrunge
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Beanee Weenees
Image source: peachwheel
#48 They’re Trying Hard
Image source: 2_doors_1_clutch
#49 Thursty Scronge
Image source: suckafuckass
#50 W R I N C C L Y
Image source: gasparillatea
