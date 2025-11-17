50 ‘Scrungy’ Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

by

There’s a page on the internet for everyone, even scrungy cats. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, let us help you. They can be recognized by their squinted eyes, scrunched-up nose, and mouth open just enough to show off those pearly fangs. Some are angry, some resemble expressionism, and others look like they just woke up from a nap. Bonus points if the cat looks scruffy or the photo is slightly blurred.

There is rarely an opportunity that tabby lovers skip to post their adorable pets online. A subreddit called “Scrungy Cats” has gathered over 231k members with a passion for sharing slightly disoriented kitties with others. We’ve made a list of some of the most adorable ones in hopes of helping you get through the day.

#1 Was Told That Kitty Would Be Appreciated Here!

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: achqillax

#2 Vampiric Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: ProletarianRevolt

#3 My Dad Took This Picture Of My Cat

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: stone_buckett

#4 Very Photogenic

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: tonhja

#5 Switch To Cute And Evil

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: EnvySugarCover

#6 My God

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: HandTSufferersUnited

#7 I Wanted To Share A Pic Of The Late Ollie Bear. I Hope This Is A Worthy Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: ThiccCrumpets

#8 My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: c4nyon

#9 Only Three Months Old And Already A Master Of Scrunge. I’m So Proud

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: lifeguardbarbie

#10 At Least One Of Them Is Normal

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: evasivegoat

#11 Echkk

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: WARLOCK-1312

#12 Houghjhjhhhh Oughhhhh Echhhehchhhh

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: WARLOCK-1312

#13 Oh Lawd He Scrungin

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: AnthonyFantasie

#14 Cyber-Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: PALADOG_Pallas

#15 My Scrungy Boy. Passed November 1st, This Is His Only Documented Scrunge❤️

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: chickywinston

#16 Alcoholic Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Malcolm137

#17 Eeeennnggkgkfhkgkhj

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: gasparillatea

#18 The Scrungiest Tm (You Can Barely Tell He’s Only Got One Eye!)

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Sarkastik-Overlord

#19 “Let Me Iiin”-Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: jounicorn

#20 This Cutie Is All Mine In A Week

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: messyjessieeee

#21 My Cat Finnegan Saying Cheeeeth

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: c4nyon

#22 Mom Won’t Give Me The Nuggets

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: adrnired

#23 I Gave Him A Little Kiss And That Was His Reaction

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Ok_Garage4891

#24 Double Trouble

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: RoutingMonkey

#25 Foster Baby Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: namron77

#26 Joined This Sub Just To Share My Scrungy Foster Kitten, Pan

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Just_ME_28

#27 Huurrgghh

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Spongyrocks

#28 Vintage Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: mgquantitysquared

#29 Rules Say You Can’t Move Until That Cat Does

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: pun-in-punishment

#30 Ginger Sink Scrunge Before X-Mas

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Stellanboll

#31 Spring Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: bcdm

#32 Scrunge Commander And His Troops

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: ConstipatedGibbon

#33 My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: c4nyon

#34 Evil Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: LizyLazy

#35 Gently Scrunging In The Sun

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: sztamara

#36 Insurance Fraud

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: NicolNoE

#37 Is This Scrungy?

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: STOPITDONKEY

#38 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: lyingtaco

#39 I Told My Husband About This Subreddit And He Remembered Having A Scrungly Picture

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: FlamiaTheDemon

#40 Sil Got Me A Calendar. Here Is June

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: NoOneKnowsImACat2

#41 Smol But Imposing Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Nocteau

#42 This Is Pudge. She Controls The Weather

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: bwcarnes

#43 I Was Trying To Get Some Good Pics Of Benny Being Playful, But Just Ended Up Accidentally Pelting Him In The Face With His Favorite Possum Stuffie

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: victorabartolome

#44 Before And After Dripping Water On His Head

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: Sir_TraineeWhat

#45 Excuse Me – Pardon Me – Wweeeeeghhggggkkkgkkgh

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: gasparillatea

#46 She Do A Lil Scrunge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Beanee Weenees

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: peachwheel

#48 They’re Trying Hard

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: 2_doors_1_clutch

#49 Thursty Scronge

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: suckafuckass

#50 W R I N C C L Y

50 &#8216;Scrungy&#8217; Cats That Were Caught Off Guard

Image source: gasparillatea

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to Khrystyne Haje?
3 min read
May, 20, 2020
I Photograph The World From The Water
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“She Was Still Gone”: Mom Leaves 8.5-Month High-Risk Pregnant Daughter In The Park After She Mentioned Changing The Baby’s Name
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Breaks Silence With Message To Singer’s “Ferocious” Fans
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Bruce Willis’ Wife Defends Decision To Move Him Out Of Family House Amid Dementia Battle
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
I Took Pictures Of A Japanese Island That Is Full Of Decayed Buildings And Has Less Than 130 People Living On It (36 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.