Guy Shares What His Co-Worker James Does At Work And His Lack Of Common Sense Is Hilarious

Everyone with an office job knows that while the mundane setting of the business grows monotonous, it is often brightened up by cheeky casualness that is shared between the coworkers trying to escape the routine. And while most personalities are rather tame, every once in a while someone colorful emerges. In Kaleb Harmon’s case, it was an intern named James.
Kaleb Harmon shared some tidbits about an intern at his work that are quite entertaining
Image credits: Kaleb Harmon
Back in July, Harmon took to Twitter to share some hilarious situations that he attributed to an intern. From catching 15 cheese puffs in a row with his mouth to wearing an American flag tank top to work, James seems to be full of surprises that are perfect to share between your friends (and on the internet). And while some speculate that James might be Harmon’s fictional creation, whether he’s real or not, the intern is sure enternaiting!
People quickly joined the discussion about James’ shenanigans
