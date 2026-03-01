“Oil Container”: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young’s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

by

The 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet delivered plenty of headline moments, but Lola Young’s outfit sparked one of the night’s most viral online reactions.

After photos of her green leather peplum top and snake-print trousers hit social media, viewers quickly rallied to turn the look into memes.

The hilarious comments came just weeks after Young made headlines at the 2026 Grammys for her major win and emotional return to the stage.

“Oil container realness,” wrote one user.

The internet roasted Lola Young’s green leather and snake-print BRITs outfit

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: lolayupdates

Young stepped onto the Manchester red carpet looking relaxed and self-assured. However, the silhouette was unconventional, with the top’s rigid texture drawing hilarious comparisons to industrial materials from online viewers.

“Top looks like corrugated iron,” wrote one user, while another shared, “Why did she grab the nearest trash can for a top?”

“She said f***, they’re calling me trash, so I might as well dress as a trash can,” added a third.

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: fdjskebf

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Artee_380

“Me serving oil barrels at the function,” wrote a fourth.

Meanwhile, another group of netizens defended the look. “I understand the point of the outfit, I love it,” said one.

“This is kinda chic,” wrote one more, while another added, “She’s gorgeous and calm. An angel in the human body.”

Beyond her outfit, Young won her first BRIT Award after a year marked by health scares and breakthrough success

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: falseroxy

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Beyond the memes, the night also marked a major milestone for Young. She won her first-ever BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist, presented by Myles Smith.

Her rise followed a year full of setbacks. In September 2025, Young reportedly collapsed onstage during her performance of Conceited at New York’s All Things Go Festival.

She was carried off by a medical unit but reassured fans on Instagram hours later, stating, “I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: zyzygoat

At the time, she had already canceled a New Jersey show for mental-health reasons. Before her collapse, she had addressed the crowd, admitting she’s “had a tricky couple of days.”

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue. But you know what? Today I woke up, and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool. Sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Her manager later shared that canceling earlier dates had been a “protective measure to keep her safe.”

After Young collapsed, she made her appearance on stage at the 2026 Grammys, delivering an emotional speech while accepting her first Grammy

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: MiIkMyUdders

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Lola Young

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: kcrrcn

In February 2026, she won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, beating several major U.S. stars in the category including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga.

The moment marked her first live performance in four months following her health scare. For the event, she wore an outfit from Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 2025 collection, featuring “trinkets printed in monochromatic halftone, creating an abstract camouflage.”

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: BRITs

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: delibird321

“I was actually nervous as hell. I can’t lie,” she told Variety backstage. “We as artists, we have nerves. But this is what I want to do. This is the place I feel like I belong. On the stage is where I feel like I belong.”

She described stepping away from touring as a necessary act of self-care. “This industry is a very difficult industry to be in… I had to make the decision to do it for myself — to be kind to myself and give myself space.”

Reflecting on her Grammy-winning single, she added, “‘Messy’ is a song that symbolizes how we all feel… It speaks on being a messy human being and not being enough for the world.”

At the Grammys ceremony, she performed a stripped-down piano rendition of the track during the Best New Artist medley.

“She’s wearing her music?” asked one user

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: mussoandfranks

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: reyanshjj____

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: suzyelso

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: TrueAmer1can55

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: LorenzoSan2005

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: survivor_ofidjd

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: babiifangz

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: thepoetofswift

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: user15800

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: averageedelilah

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: buww12461

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: NikNak75

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: CavAlbie

&#8220;Oil Container&#8221;: Fans Hilariously Roast Lola Young&#8217;s Outfit On The Brit Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Image credits: parendise

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chris Evans Cheating Rumors Spread Like Fire As Scandalous ‘Blind Items’ Go Viral Amid First Childbirth
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Mom Turns Cupboard Under The Stairs Into Harry Potter Room
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best Models Are Paid With Popsicles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lee Jung-jae Makes History As The First Asian To Win Emmy For Best Actor In Squid Game Role
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Amazing Race Season 31 Finale
What’s Next for The Amazing Race After Season 31 Finale?
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2019
Dark Matter
June TV Calendar: Preview of All Returning Television Shows Premiering This Month
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017