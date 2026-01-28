Woman Gets Suspicious And Texts Husband’s Best Friend Pretending To Be Him, She Falls Right Into Her Trap

Intuition is an interesting thing. You can try to ignore your gut telling you that something is off, but completely disregarding its warnings is often impossible.

So when Reddit user -Calm-Palpitation- overheard her husband’s female best friend bragging to other people that she had him wrapped around her finger, the woman couldn’t shake the feeling that it was more than just a bitter ego trip.

And, as she explained in her post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ there was.

A wedding is supposed to bring the couple a happily ever after

Image credits: Leonardo Miranda / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But instead of looking to the future with her partner, this woman began digging into his past

Image credits: shotprime / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Miquel Parera / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: -Calm-Palpitation-

Snooping through your partner’s phone is quite common

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

According to a survey of over 13,000 Americans by Avast, an antivirus software company, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men admit to secretly checking their partner’s phone.

The survey found that while the majority of women do that because they are just nosy, a quarter of married women, just like the author of this post, suspect their spouse is cheating on them and want to find evidence.

“It is an invasion of privacy and property,” therapist Shannon Chavez said. “To check a phone without consent shows that there is a communication breakdown. Looking for something on your partner’s phone without permission immediately breaks trust to fulfill your own needs. It leads to suspicions and assumptions that trigger insecurities and upset.”

However, according to the aforementioned research, seven out of ten women who turn to their partner’s device to find proof their partner is deceiving them have found it.

Another survey of 1,000 Americans between the ages of fifteen and fifty-five regarding relationships, phones, and trust found that 48% of women and 31% of men think snooping is fine, and that 68% of people who did it do not regret their decision.

But Chavez thinks “the problem is that checking a partner’s phone has become easier than being vulnerable and sharing how you are feeling and why you feel compelled to check the phone.”

Image credits: Chris Yang / unsplash (not the actual photo)

As the woman’s story went viral, people suggested all sorts of avenues she could take

Eventually, she did find a way to investigate her husband further

