The Continental: Everything We Know About The John Wick Prequel Series

The last thing directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch expected after John Wick’s 2014 release was for it to birth a successful franchise. But with the overwhelmingly positive reception of Keanu Reeves’ assassin character, John Wick, this was just the natural order of events.
After the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans don’t have to wait too long for return to the John Wick universe as the franchise is on an expansion course. A mini-series from the world of John Wick is set to arrive in September 2023. Here is everything we know about the John Wick prequel series, The Continental.
What Will The John Wick Prequel Series Be About?
The prequel series will focus on The New York Continental in the 70s, as seen through the eyes of young Winston Scott, who is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films. The Continental Hotel is a haven for assassins but has strict rules for its guests. While in the building, rules state that ‘no business’ (killing) can be carried out unless it’s in self-defense. In John Wick: Chapter 3, the New York Continental Manager, Winston Scott, faces the harsh consequences of letting John Wick go after he broke the hotel’s rules in John Wick: Chapter 2.
This series follows a young Winson Scott trying to escape a past he thought he had left behind. Scott will have a hard time trying to get control of The Continental in a town filled with underground gangs and ruthless killers. Given the events in John Wick: Chapter 4, it will be nice for viewers to see The Continental in its heydays.
Who Is Playing Winston In The Continental?
The Continental series focuses on Winston Scott’s rise to the throne of the assassin-friendly hotel, played by Colin Woodell. He takes over the role from McShane, who plays Scott in the John Wick movies. Woodell is the show’s star, with rumors of McShane coming on for voice-over narration. Woodell is famous for roles in series like The Originals (2014-2018), The Purge (2018), co-starring alongside Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max’s, The Flight Attendant (2020-2022) and in 2022’s Ambulance film by Michael Bay.
Will Charon Appear In The Continental?
The news of Lance Reddick‘s death in March 2023 caught fans, friends, and family by surprise. The beloved actor was only 60 years old when he passed. Reddick brought a touch of elegance to Charon in the John Wick movies, and fans will sorely miss his presence. While Charon took his duties seriously, John Wick could always rely on him to help when things got bad in the Continental.
In the series, the younger version of Charon will be played by Ayomide Adegun. The young actor trained at the Brit School and The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Although he is new in the acting scene, he is expected to appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes coming to theaters in 2023. There is no word whether Reddick will be recast in the other John Wick spin-off series, Ballerina.
When Will The Continental TV Series Release?
The Continental: From The World of John Wick series has been in the works since the first John Wick movie became a hit in 2014. It’s currently in post-production after the rights were sold from Starz-who first announced the series, to Peacock’s streaming service. Fans should expect the three-part mini-series event on their screens in September 2023. Each episode will be 90 minutes long.
