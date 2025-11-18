Hey Pandas, What Is Something That’s Normal At 3 pm But Not At 3 am? (Closed)

…
#1
Mowing your lawn
#2
Peering through your friends window to see if they are in.
#3
Headaches at 3pm it’s just a headache at 3am it’s a brain tumor and you may never wake up!
#4
Cooking a full meal. At least for the people not working night shifts.
#5
Going for a walk/run.
#6
The sound of the ice cream truck music
#7
getting ready to go home from your office.
#8
Ive worked shift work for way to long. Grocery shopping at 3 am is so much better. However i probably wouldnt drive neighborhoods looking at houses for sale or driving car lots for cars for sale lol.
#9
Don’t know if this qualifies, but, my brother in-law once visited a neighbor who was hosting a very loud party at 3am. Knocked on the door and when the guy answered said, “Hi, I couldn’t sleep and just picked a few lemons off my tree, thought you might like some”. He went on home and noticed that the party quietened down straight after.
#10
Selling Girl Scout cookies door to door
#11
Grocery shopping. Being at the mall. Cooking. Making plans. Walking the dog. Eating out. Swimming. Hiking. Going on a date. Being at the office.
#12
Being awake, duh
#13
Rearranging furniture, taking a walk to explore your neighborhood, starting a home improvement project, calling your therapist about a new breakthrough.
#14
Anything other than sleeping.
#15
Dying of boredom.
#16
Responding to posts on Bored Panda :-)
#17
demon cosplaying friend jumping on you, or a child covering your face with a pillow
#18
Me
#19
Being at school.
#20
Bouche and Audi (and usually Shyla) sleeping peacefully.
#21
Eating food
#22
Loudish music or television
#23
#24
Mine is getting up to go get a snack. 3 pm, It’s normal, light, and not at all terrifying. 3 am, I pray for my life before I go downstairs, especially since I have narrow stairs with a sharp turn in the middle of them.
#25
Maybe not quite answer fit for 3pm vs 3am, but buying alcohol at 8am when I just got off work. Oh the dirty looks. Then why is that the rule and you’re open to sell it?
#26
Driving an ice cream van around the streets with greensleeves blaring over the speaker in the middle of winter.
#27
Your phone ringing, nothing good is coming from a phone call at 3:00 am, unless you are waiting for a baby to be born.
#28
playing ‘the entertainer’ by scott joplin on piano
#29
Wearing black clothes, carrying a sack and playing tag with a friend
#30
Afternoon tea.
#31
Pretty much anything you do outside a bed.
#32
Watching movies on my laptop…
Mostly because I’m not supposed to have my laptop.
#33
Sunbathing.
#34
#35
Ending school.
#36
Kids coming home from school, although I woulda LOVED “night school” when I was nine or ten.
