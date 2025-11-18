Hey Pandas, What Is Something That’s Normal At 3 pm But Not At 3 am? (Closed)

#1

Mowing your lawn

#2

Peering through your friends window to see if they are in.

#3

Headaches at 3pm it’s just a headache at 3am it’s a brain tumor and you may never wake up!

#4

Cooking a full meal. At least for the people not working night shifts.

#5

Going for a walk/run.

#6

The sound of the ice cream truck music

#7

getting ready to go home from your office.

#8

Ive worked shift work for way to long. Grocery shopping at 3 am is so much better. However i probably wouldnt drive neighborhoods looking at houses for sale or driving car lots for cars for sale lol.

#9

Don’t know if this qualifies, but, my brother in-law once visited a neighbor who was hosting a very loud party at 3am. Knocked on the door and when the guy answered said, “Hi, I couldn’t sleep and just picked a few lemons off my tree, thought you might like some”. He went on home and noticed that the party quietened down straight after.

#10

Selling Girl Scout cookies door to door

#11

Grocery shopping. Being at the mall. Cooking. Making plans. Walking the dog. Eating out. Swimming. Hiking. Going on a date. Being at the office.

#12

Being awake, duh

#13

Rearranging furniture, taking a walk to explore your neighborhood, starting a home improvement project, calling your therapist about a new breakthrough.

#14

Anything other than sleeping.

#15

Dying of boredom.

#16

Responding to posts on Bored Panda :-)

#17

demon cosplaying friend jumping on you, or a child covering your face with a pillow

#18

Me

#19

Being at school.

#20

Bouche and Audi (and usually Shyla) sleeping peacefully.

#21

Eating food

#22

Loudish music or television

#23

#24

Mine is getting up to go get a snack. 3 pm, It’s normal, light, and not at all terrifying. 3 am, I pray for my life before I go downstairs, especially since I have narrow stairs with a sharp turn in the middle of them.

#25

Maybe not quite answer fit for 3pm vs 3am, but buying alcohol at 8am when I just got off work. Oh the dirty looks. Then why is that the rule and you’re open to sell it?

#26

Driving an ice cream van around the streets with greensleeves blaring over the speaker in the middle of winter.

#27

Your phone ringing, nothing good is coming from a phone call at 3:00 am, unless you are waiting for a baby to be born.

#28

playing ‘the entertainer’ by scott joplin on piano

#29

Wearing black clothes, carrying a sack and playing tag with a friend

#30

Afternoon tea.

#31

Pretty much anything you do outside a bed.

#32

Watching movies on my laptop…
Mostly because I’m not supposed to have my laptop.

#33

Sunbathing.

#34

#35

Ending school.

#36

Kids coming home from school, although I woulda LOVED “night school” when I was nine or ten.

