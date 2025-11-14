I Make Glow In The Dark Jewellery

I handmade glow in the dark jewelry in Byron Bay, Australia. I create the substance that glows myself, it glows without the need for a black light.
Glitter by day, glow by night
Mixed collection of lightning bolt earrings
Little blue bolts
Futuristic mismatched earrings “Miss Mars 2040”
Green glow lightning bolts
Salmon pink lightning bolts
A pile of my designs, glowing
Blue sphere earrings with stars inside
Blue hoop earrings
Yellow cake large lightning bolt earrings
Cobalt blue lightning bolts
