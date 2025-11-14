I Make Glow In The Dark Jewellery

by

I handmade glow in the dark jewelry in Byron Bay, Australia. I create the substance that glows myself, it glows without the need for a black light.

More info: Etsy

Glitter by day, glow by night

Mixed collection of lightning bolt earrings

Little blue bolts

Futuristic mismatched earrings “Miss Mars 2040”

Green glow lightning bolts

Salmon pink lightning bolts

A pile of my designs, glowing

Blue sphere earrings with stars inside

Blue hoop earrings

Yellow cake large lightning bolt earrings

Cobalt blue lightning bolts

Patrick Penrose
