I Returned To The Slovakian Tatras After 3 Years And Took 34 New Photos

Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia in 2018. Photos from that trip went viral- I am very grateful to you, fellow Pandas!

Three years later, we returned to Slovakian Tatras and spent a few amazing days there. My girlfriend has reached the Rysy Peak – the highest point in Poland, and I accompanied her on this trip.

Still, for me, it’s one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe. I’d highly recommend you visit it ASAP!

If you would like to see my other photos of the first trip here on Bored Panda, see them here.

#1 Building Of Hotel Solisko

#2 View From Rozcestník – In The Center Mengusovský Volovec

#3 Jupiter – View From Popradske Pleso

#4 Štrbské Pleso – Hotel Patria

#5 Mengusovce – A Great Place To Start Your Adventure

#6 We Spent The Night In A Mountain Hostel Near Popradske Pleso

#7 On The Way To Rysy Peak You Will Pass The “Chata Pod Rysmi”

#8 Sunset View On High Tatry

#9 Studio Ghibli In Real Life!

#10 View From Popradske Pleso

#11

#12 Probably Ľadový Potok And View Of Kôpky

#13 Slovensky Raj – View From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso

#14 Hrebeň Končistej

#15 Panorama From Mengusovce

#16 High Tatras From Mengusovce

#17

We will climb that mountain!

#18

#19

#20

#21 View From Rozcestník

#22 Žabie Plesá Mengusovské

#23 Mengusovce – Breathtaking View!

#24

We spent a few sunsets there!

#25 Velke Hincovo Pleso

#26 Velke Hincovo Pleso

#27 View Of Slovacky Raj From Satania Dolinka

#28 Vysoká Koruna From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso

#29

Girlfriend for scale.

#30 The Trails In The Slovak Tatras Are Not As Crowded As On The Polish Side

#31 View Of Hrebeň Bášt From Surroundings Of Žabie Plesá Mengusovské

#32 Velke Hincovo Pleso

#33 Panorama From Váha

#34

Time for some photos.

