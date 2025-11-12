In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven

by

I’m a photographer based in Buckhannon, West Virginia, and my company is CPImagery. I’ve been doing photography for 3 years now.

I started watching Stranger Things this year and became obsessed! I wanted to do something nobody else in my area had done. This is how I came up with an idea to create this Stranger-Things-inspired photoshoot for this adorable one-year-old. I had so much fun putting this together!

Coming up with these ideas and using them with children is something I really love doing and it lets my creative juices flow!

In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven

Patrick Penrose
