In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven

I’m a photographer based in Buckhannon, West Virginia, and my company is CPImagery. I’ve been doing photography for 3 years now.
I started watching Stranger Things this year and became obsessed! I wanted to do something nobody else in my area had done. This is how I came up with an idea to create this Stranger-Things-inspired photoshoot for this adorable one-year-old. I had so much fun putting this together!
Coming up with these ideas and using them with children is something I really love doing and it lets my creative juices flow!
