40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Design is all about striking a balance between practicality and aesthetics. That sentiment is even more true for public spaces: functionality might trump the visuals of a space. Sadly, not every designer sticks to these core principles, hence why we sometimes get questionable but hilarious fails.
This time, we’ve put together a list of the most disappointing design decisions in public places that might have many of you asking: “Who came up with this?” Bathrooms with no doors, non-functioning recycling trashcans, seats with a blocked view, and other absurd fails await you down below!
#1 Those Are Stairs
Image source: mbok_jamu
#2 Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City’s Hospital Is A Lie
Image source: thefreakychild
#3 If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On
Image source: deep_fried_guineapig
#4 Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat
Serving no purpose at all. What kind of people are taking decisions for Indian Railways?
Image source: lemniscaterr
#5 This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try
Image source: jwstoner86
#6 Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only – No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With
Image source: choirdudematt
#7 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico
There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.
Image source: Boring_Customer4982
#8 Dublin Airport Didn’t Think This Through
Image source: TheBampollo
#9 I Saw This At My School
Image source: Frezzi54
#10 There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School
No one knows where it goes (including teachers and janitors), no one has ever used it. It mysteriously opened a few days ago, and no one knows how. You can’t see anything in it, it’s just darkness. No one has an explanation. Our school is 98 years old.
Image source: House_turtles
#11 All Public Restrooms In America Seem To Be Like This – Why Bother Having A Door If It Doesn’t Cover You?
This isn’t the worst I’ve seen/used. I’m just tired of it and mildly infuriated.
Image source: thinkIgotitbutIdont
#12 The Way These Pictures Are Hung In The Hallway At Work
Image source: NotKay
#13 When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. ‘Slightly’ Is A Bit Of An Understatement
Image source: broccoliboi989
#14 “That’s What’s Missing – A Ceiling Mirror! Why Hasn’t Anyone Thought Of This Before?”
Image source: TheNMP
#15 Useless Access Ramp In A Dubai Shopping Mall
Image source: Viper-S15
#16 It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)
Image source: reddit.com
#17 This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream
Image source: Toxic_Don
#18 My Hotel’s “Pool Area”
Image source: Johnoplata
#19 The Wallpaper In The Women’s Restroom At The Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: hybridginger
#20 You Could Have At Least Put The Bowl Under The Faucet
Image source: george76904
#21 Men’s Room Door At A Local Hospital. I Had To Turn Sideways To Get In, I Am Not A Large Man
Image source: reddit.com
#22 The Nonsensical Placement Of These Lights In This Classroom
Image source: Fiftydollarvolvo
#23 My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users
Image source: Tuomas_Kiituri
#24 No Need To Measure … This Also Isn’t A Installation Problem It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University
Image source: izzybee799
#25 This Clubs Toilets Have No Doors
Image source: Kakazam
#26 This Stunning Mural Painted In My School Was Covered Up By Lockers Recently
Image source: nottheeskimo
#27 “Shall We Cut The Wall Or Remove The Fan?” “No”
Image source: godzillasfinger
#28 This Bathroom Floor
Image source: joopy_boi
#29 This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin
Image source: Won_dream
#30 This Ceiling Fan In My Classroom
Image source: ErrorACOGNotFound
#31 Both Of These Overlapping Tvs Have The Volume On In The Hospital Waiting Room
Image source: Cotton-Collar
#32 “Microwave Ovens” Sign At My Local Electronics Store
Image source: timejumper13
#33 My Grocery Store Removed The “Minute Clinic” And Replaced It With Video Slot Machines
Image source: CheeseheadDave
#34 Found This At My College
Image source: Bossome5916
#35 ‘My Job Is To Build Walls Not Move Screens’
Image source: Sobek188
#36 The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator
Image source: Inamanlyfashion
#37 Cameras In Locker Room
Image source: Milky-Chance
#38 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn’t A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror
Image source: Cool_Atmosphere_9038
#39 Imagine Spending $300 For NFL Tickets, Just To Sit Behind A Pillar
Image source: PapaAleks
#40 My School Doesn’t Have Stall Doors
Image source: Gazers22
