40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

by

Design is all about striking a balance between practicality and aesthetics. That sentiment is even more true for public spaces: functionality might trump the visuals of a space. Sadly, not every designer sticks to these core principles, hence why we sometimes get questionable but hilarious fails.

This time, we’ve put together a list of the most disappointing design decisions in public places that might have many of you asking: “Who came up with this?” Bathrooms with no doors, non-functioning recycling trashcans, seats with a blocked view, and other absurd fails await you down below!

#1 Those Are Stairs

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: mbok_jamu

#2 Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City’s Hospital Is A Lie

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: thefreakychild

#3 If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: deep_fried_guineapig

#4 Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat

Serving no purpose at all. What kind of people are taking decisions for Indian Railways?

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: lemniscaterr

#5 This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: jwstoner86

#6 Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only – No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: choirdudematt

#7 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico

There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Boring_Customer4982

#8 Dublin Airport Didn’t Think This Through

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: TheBampollo

#9 I Saw This At My School

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Frezzi54

#10 There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School

No one knows where it goes (including teachers and janitors), no one has ever used it. It mysteriously opened a few days ago, and no one knows how. You can’t see anything in it, it’s just darkness. No one has an explanation. Our school is 98 years old.

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: House_turtles

#11 All Public Restrooms In America Seem To Be Like This – Why Bother Having A Door If It Doesn’t Cover You?

This isn’t the worst I’ve seen/used. I’m just tired of it and mildly infuriated.

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: thinkIgotitbutIdont

#12 The Way These Pictures Are Hung In The Hallway At Work

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: NotKay

#13 When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. ‘Slightly’ Is A Bit Of An Understatement

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: broccoliboi989

#14 “That’s What’s Missing – A Ceiling Mirror! Why Hasn’t Anyone Thought Of This Before?”

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: TheNMP

#15 Useless Access Ramp In A Dubai Shopping Mall

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Viper-S15

#16 It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Toxic_Don

#18 My Hotel’s “Pool Area”

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Johnoplata

#19 The Wallpaper In The Women’s Restroom At The Hotel I’m Staying At

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: hybridginger

#20 You Could Have At Least Put The Bowl Under The Faucet

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: george76904

#21 Men’s Room Door At A Local Hospital. I Had To Turn Sideways To Get In, I Am Not A Large Man

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 The Nonsensical Placement Of These Lights In This Classroom

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Fiftydollarvolvo

#23 My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Tuomas_Kiituri

#24 No Need To Measure … This Also Isn’t A Installation Problem It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: izzybee799

#25 This Clubs Toilets Have No Doors

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kakazam

#26 This Stunning Mural Painted In My School Was Covered Up By Lockers Recently

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: nottheeskimo

#27 “Shall We Cut The Wall Or Remove The Fan?” “No”

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: godzillasfinger

#28 This Bathroom Floor

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: joopy_boi

#29 This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Won_dream

#30 This Ceiling Fan In My Classroom

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: ErrorACOGNotFound

#31 Both Of These Overlapping Tvs Have The Volume On In The Hospital Waiting Room

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Cotton-Collar

#32 “Microwave Ovens” Sign At My Local Electronics Store

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: timejumper13

#33 My Grocery Store Removed The “Minute Clinic” And Replaced It With Video Slot Machines

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: CheeseheadDave

#34 Found This At My College

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Bossome5916

#35 ‘My Job Is To Build Walls Not Move Screens’

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Sobek188

#36 The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Inamanlyfashion

#37 Cameras In Locker Room

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Milky-Chance

#38 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn’t A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Cool_Atmosphere_9038

#39 Imagine Spending $300 For NFL Tickets, Just To Sit Behind A Pillar

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: PapaAleks

#40 My School Doesn’t Have Stall Doors

40 Public Interior Design Fails So Atrocious, The People Behind Them Should Be Ashamed (New Pics)

Image source: Gazers22

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Jerk Design Examples Shared On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Lucky Coincidences: 20 Perfectly Timed Pictures Taken By Edas Wong (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Someone Recreates 65 Metal Album Covers With Characters From The Simpsons And It’s Hilariously Accurate
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Darkest Joke You’ve Ever Made?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Ever Heard The Phrase “There’s No Such Thing As A Stupid Question”? Well, Ask A Stupid Question
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The 10 Best Spanish Netflix Series To Binge Watch
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.