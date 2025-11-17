Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Your Device’s Lock Screen (Closed)

by

I would like to see how your lock screen looks like.

#1 Corgis In Space!

#2 :)

#3 Mine For Today

#4 His Name. Is Thomas

#5 I Win This One!

#6 My Utie Patootie (His Name Is Uhtred)

#7 Hello There

Image source: source

#8 My Friend Made This

#9 Woofles The Corgi

#10 Peely!!

#11 I Have Several Pics I Rotate Through. Anyone Recognize This Or Am I Alone Forever

#12 The Watermelons Because Harry Styles 🤌

#13 Non-Binary

#14 Hey There, This Is My Wallpaper On My Lock Screen. I Couldn’t Choose Between The Two Of These, Because I Use Both Of Them Frequently. So, I Decided To Show Both Of The Wallpapers. Oh, And The Bird Wallpaper, That’s One Wallpaper, But You Can Change The Appearance Of It. The Bird Even Has A Swaying Animation. :)

#15 Calvin & Hobbes

#16 Just A Random Image I Found For Halloween

#17 Music

#18 My First And Longtime Favorite Podcast To Listen To. Theories Of The Third Kind

#19 I’m A Huge Heartstopper Fan, And I’m Gay So I Thought This Would Be A Perfect Background For Me

#20 Heartstopper Wallpaper! I Did Find A “Bi Panic” One, But I’m Not Out To My Parents Yet So This Will Have To Do

#21 A Supernatural Fanart Made By : Thefriendlypigeon On Tumblr

Image source: tumblr.com

#22 As Long As My Parents Don’t Realize What The Colours Mean I Should Be Fine :)

#23 I Drew Over My Name Because… Privacy, Privacy

#24 Just A Bunch Of Skz Memes

#25 I Dont Know About You 🫵 But Im Feeling 22

#26 Terra Magna Imperiam

#27 Not My Phone But My Computer

#28 Mysterious Bridge Thing

#29 My Other Favourite Background :d

