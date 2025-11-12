Handmade Flowers

by

Now is spring in calendar, but winter is outside. In Lithuania we have snow, cold weather and all people wait sun, good weather, buds, flowers and dream about spring. When spring don‘t come, you must think creative. My creative idea is handmade flowers. This flowers are great gift for mother‘day, birthday, housewarming or any occasion when you want to make something special for a friend or loved one. Unique and like real flowers is original and spring is always in your house.

More info: Etsy

Handmade Flowers
Handmade Flowers
Handmade Flowers
Handmade Flowers
Handmade Flowers
Handmade Flowers

Patrick Penrose
