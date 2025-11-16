I Went To The Slovakian Tatras With My Girlfriend And Her Family, And What I Saw Took My Breath Away (34 Pics)

Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia. This town is the most popular place to visit if you want to explore the beautiful Tatra mountains.
For me, it’s one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe.
#1
#2
Hotel Patria. Am I the only one who thinks about The Overlook hotel from King’s book?
#3
Say hello to that awesome dude!
#4
Great place to chill.
#5
Vodopády Studeného potoka – You can translate it as ‘cold water waterfalls’.
#6
Mountain railway station.
#7
#8
Another shot of Lomnica peak (8,641.7 ft).
#9
#10
The view of mountains from the trail.
#11
The view on Lomnica Peak from Skalne Pleso (5,744.7 ft).
#12
#13
And when the sky becomes clear…
#14
Car of the mountain railway to Lomnica Peak.
#15
Welcome to Vysokie Tatry. One of the biggest cities in Slovakia.
#16
Another one from Vodopády Studeného Potoka.
#17
Love those zen rock gardens!
#18
Old forest.
#19
#20
Durny peak (8,605.6 ft) from Lomnica.
#21
My girlfriend loves those peaks more than me.
#22
The Skalnaté Pleso Observatory – the astronomical and meteorological observatory.
#23
Doggo in mountains!
#24
If you like driving a car, you will find good quality roads here.
#25
Time to relax.
#26
We are going into the mist!
#27
On the road.
#28
In Stary Smokovec, you can get a lovely Choco cake!
#29
On the trail to a mountain railway station on Skalne Pleso.
#30
Tourist maps are a good thing.
#31
It’s never too late to see the mountains!
#32
#33
A detail from our sky car to Lomnica Peak.
#34
