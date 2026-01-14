I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

by

I’m an artist and graphic designer based in Skopje, Macedonia, with a passion for collecting old objects and transforming them into contemporary art forms. My visual and conceptual approach draws from classical painting techniques and extends into modern design, including jewelry design.

This time, I created a series of illustrations inspired by cities and their unique character. They are minimalistic and monochromatic, with a focus on elegance and simplicity.

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#1 Bucharest – Elegance And Dracula

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#2 Arrakeen – Priests And The Gods

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#3 New York – Glamour And The Famous Yellow Taxi

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#4 London – Elegance And The Telephone Box

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#5 Athens – Goddess And Olive Branch

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#6 Berlin – Cabaret And Freedom

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#7 Paris – Fashion And Perfume

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#8 Venice – Carnival And Film

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#9 Lisbon – Fado And Azulejos

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#10 Metropolis – Fritz Lang And Machine Human

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#11 Rome – Mystique And Colosseum

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#12 Moscow – Ballet And The Cathedral Of St. Basil

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#13 Kruševo – Elegance And The Stained Glass Of The Most Famous Brutalist Monument In The World

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#14 Vienna – Elegance And Secession

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

#15 Saint Petersburg – Aristocracy And Snow

I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How COVID Almost Sank The Show “Shark Tank”
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2020
Artist Makes Cutout Art From Leaves, Here Are His 80 Recent Works
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer is Here: This is What We Learned
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2021
Woman’s Ex Finds Out What Her New Husband Does For A Living, Demands Child Support Be Dropped
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
56 Painfully Hilarious Comics About Periods That Only Women Will Understand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Photos That Show The Terrifying Power Of The Taal Volcano Which Just Erupted In The Philippines
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025