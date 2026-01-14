I Turned Cities And Their Unique Character Into 15 Minimalist Illustrations

I’m an artist and graphic designer based in Skopje, Macedonia, with a passion for collecting old objects and transforming them into contemporary art forms. My visual and conceptual approach draws from classical painting techniques and extends into modern design, including jewelry design.
This time, I created a series of illustrations inspired by cities and their unique character. They are minimalistic and monochromatic, with a focus on elegance and simplicity.
#1 Bucharest – Elegance And Dracula
#2 Arrakeen – Priests And The Gods
#3 New York – Glamour And The Famous Yellow Taxi
#4 London – Elegance And The Telephone Box
#5 Athens – Goddess And Olive Branch
#6 Berlin – Cabaret And Freedom
#7 Paris – Fashion And Perfume
#8 Venice – Carnival And Film
#9 Lisbon – Fado And Azulejos
#10 Metropolis – Fritz Lang And Machine Human
#11 Rome – Mystique And Colosseum
#12 Moscow – Ballet And The Cathedral Of St. Basil
#13 Kruševo – Elegance And The Stained Glass Of The Most Famous Brutalist Monument In The World
#14 Vienna – Elegance And Secession
#15 Saint Petersburg – Aristocracy And Snow
