Heartwarming Illustrations About The Love Between Dads And Their Little Girls

If you are tired of a busy life, the family can be solid moral support. Usually, when we discuss the family’s love, the first thing we think of is the maternal sentiment, but we also should not forget another sacred thing – the father figure.
As far as we know, we now live in a society where fathers are similar to mothers in providing care to their children. So, there’s a special bond between a father and daddy’s little girl. To illustrate this special and tender love most exquisitely, Snezhana Soosh, a young painter, has drawn beautiful watercolor paintings and posted them on her Instagram. These cute cartoons prove us that the true and significant power of our dads is in just how kind, careful, and gentle they can be. Father uses his life to protect and love his daddy’s girl.
Each watercolor drawing will bring many different emotions for readers. Let your heart be captivated as you go through these cute drawings which will make you love your dad even more.
More info: Instagram (h/t: adme.ru)
Dads are always ready to protect us from anything — whether it’s the bullies at school or the monsters under our beds
Dads are never afraid of doing impossible things for us. Learning how to braid our hair, for example
When you’re with daddy you always feel like you’re on the top of the world
He’s so warm and cozy
A big dad can easily become smaller for his beloved daughter
Dads always find the time to join us at our little tea party, even when they’re very busy
They know exactly what we enjoy
That’s why it’s always so hard to let them go
They play together
The sky is fantasy
Dads can do anything, including crazy freaky things
Or help us deal with something really difficult
They’re always ready to have fun!
Dads use their lifetime to protect and love their daughters
