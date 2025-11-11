Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters

by

Toronto-based web and graphic designer Ryan McArthur gave inspiring quotes by some of the most brilliant minds of our time a second life with his minimalistic poster designs. Humorous, inspiring and strikingly insightful, these quotes take some twisted turns into our minds with McArthur’s playful illustrations.

Some of these designs were created with specific quotes in mind, but others found their literary equivalents only after the illustrations were done. Most of the posters are monochromatic and beautifully minimalistic, focusing our attention on the powerful quotes themselves.

Source: ryanmcarthur.ca | Etsy | Facebook

Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Game of Thrones” Spin-Offs Are Expected to be Big-Budget
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2018
Woman Faces Double Heartbreak When Mother’s Death Brings Boyfriend’s True Character To Light
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Five Great Storylines on “Gold Rush” That Don’t Involve Gold
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2019
Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Couples: Who’s Together and Who’s Not
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2023
Men in Kilts: The Music of Scotland
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
The Fosters
The Fosters Night 3 Series Finale Review: This Is Just A Chapter Closing
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.