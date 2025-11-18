Chester Bennington’s Son Calls Out Linkin Park For Replacing His Father With Controversial Singer

The son of Linkin Park’s late lead singer Chester Bennington, Jaime Bennington, slammed the decision to hire Emily Armstrong as the band’s new vocalist. Jaime, notable for sharing conspiracy theories about his father’s death, also called out Linkin Park’s member Mike Shinoda for “erasing” Chester and betraying the band’s fans.
Taking to his Instagram page on Monday (September 9), Jaime shared his objections to Emily being chosen as Linkin Park’s new lead singer amid a recent Scientology-related scandal unveiling last week.
“Hey Mike! People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their head around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself,” the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories. “They are having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: Hired your friend of many years @emilyarmstrong to replace @chesterbe knowing Emily’s history in the church and her history as an ally to @dannymasterson.”
Jaime was referring to Emily’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson, which were brought to light amid the band’s announcement that she had become the new singer in a live stream on September 5, replacing the late Chester.
It didn’t take long for Linkin Park fans to dig up some dirt on the 38-year-old vocalist, who joined the Californian rock band alongside Colin Brittain, who joined as the new drummer.
While listeners were excited about the band’s comeback following a hiatus prompted by the tragic death of Chester in 2017, some have also expressed their discomfort as a result of Emily’s link to the Church of Scientology.
The Church of Scientology is a group of organizations and corporate entities that practice and spread Scientology, a set of beliefs and practices created by sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard.
Scientology has often been labeled as a dangerous cult due to its secretive practices, aggressive treatment of critics, and strict control over members.
Famous allegations against the organization include claims of financial exploitation, psychological manipulation, and forced disconnection, where members are separated from family members who criticize the church.
Emily, who previously dropped out of high school to chase her dream career, was seen attending the Church of Scientology’s 44th Anniversary Gala back in 2013, The Mirror reported on September 6.
The musician was reportedly one of many celebrities who attended the event, which took place on August 24, 2013, in Los Angeles, USA.
Former model Leilani Dowding, John Travolta, and sitcom star Jenna Elfman reportedly all appeared to attend the event.
In one particular photograph, Emily was seen posing alongside fellow musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala from the band Mars Volta.
The most controversial relation to Scientology, which has left fans stunned, was Emily’s connection to Danny Masterson. That ‘70s Show actor was sentenced to a term of 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2023.
The 48-year-old is notably a Scientologist, as were his victims at the time of the assaults. Moreover, the Church of Scientology’s attempts to silence the victims and its subsequent interference resulted in a 20-year delay in bringing the crimes to justice.
During Danny’s arraignment in Los Angeles back in 2020, his attorney, Tom Mesereau, filed a demurrer, an unusual move in a criminal case, in an attempt to dismiss charges before a plea was entered.
The proceedings, expected to be brief, were delayed by hours due to the actor arriving with a large entourage, forcing the court to limit his supporters, including several Scientologist friends, Tony Ortega, a journalist known for exposing Scientology, reported at the time.
Tony further described: “Left on the outside were several of Masterson’s longtime friends, which included fellow Scientologist Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Dead Sara.
“And hearing that name, we remembered that she was photographed at a Scientology Celebrity Centre annual gala seven years ago with fellow rocker (and then Scientologist) Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who is now married to one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler.”
During Danny’s proceedings last year, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo attentively considered the testimonies of the women who had been sexually assaulted over two decades ago during the peak of his career.
“When you raped me, you stole from me,” one of the accusers, identified as N. Trout, said in a statement that was read aloud in the courtroom while Danny sat in his suit without showing any visible reaction.
“That’s what rape is: a theft of the spirit.”
The father-of-one was convicted of sexually assaulting two women at his residence in the Hollywood Hills during the early 2000s.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge that accused the actor of raping a third woman.
Emily proceeded to unfollow Danny on Instagram, whom she had been following up until September 6.
She also responded to the backlash without naming Danny, saying she “misjudged” someone she considered “a friend.”
“Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she wrote in her Instagram Story posted on September 6.
“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer,” she went on to say.
She continued: “Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since.
“Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”
Nevertheless, Emily has still not addressed remarks about her association with Scientology. Former Scientologists Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler—one of several women to accuse Danny of sexual assault—were among those who criticized Emily for her ties to the actor and convicted rapist, who is also a Scientologist.
“Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend,” Cedric wrote in a re-surfaced comment posted on her band Dead Sara’s Instagram page last year.
“I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims,” he said.
“Remember Emily?” he continued. “Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult… How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of [church founder L. Ron Hubbard’s] book Dianetics?”
Jaime went on to take a dig at Mike, the co-founder of Linkin Park and the band’s co-lead vocalist.
Chester’s eldest accused Mike of “quietly eras[ing] [his] father’s life and legacy in real time […] during international suicide prevention month” and “refus[ing] to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily, without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up your core fan base.”
In another message, Jaime said, “[Mike] betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself. We trusted you to be the bigger better person.”
He added: “To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone-deaf.”
Jaime posted a slew of other Instagram stories highlighting in detail his issues with the band’s current lineup, directly aiming his comments at Mike, who has, according to Jaime, “restricted interactions on social media,” Rolling Stone reported on Monday.
Nonetheless, Linkin Park announced a new album titled From Zero as well as a new tour. This will be Linkin Park’s eighth studio album and first since 2017’s One More Light.
It is the band’s last album to feature Chester, who died by suicide two months after the album’s release, as per Rolling Stone.
Jaime’s criticism of Emily’s appointment as Linkin Park’s new lead vocalist comes after sharing a significant amount of messages on social media questioning the official narrative of his father’s death.
On Instagram, Jaime’s bio reads: “My name is Jaime. My father Chester Bennington did not die the way they said he did. I am NOT SUICIDAL.”
Meanwhile, the grieving son wrote on Threads in July: “My name is Jaime Bennington.
“My father was Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of American rock bands Grey Daze, Linkin Park, Dead by Sunrise, and briefly Stone Temple Pilots.
Image credits: linkinpark
“I do not believe that my father died the way that they said he did. I am an artist, public speaker, and victims’ rights advocate. And I am here to shine a light on all aspects of my existence.”
While he hasn’t explicitly identified himself as a conspiracy theorist, some of Jaime’s past comments align with ideas promoted by certain conspiracy groups, which claim that Chester’s death may have involved foul play rather than suicide.
The late singer’s death in 2017 was officially ruled a suicide by hanging. However, conspiracy theories emerged linking his death to that of his close friend Chris Cornell, who died in a similar manner just months earlier.
These theories often suggest that both musicians were murdered due to their alleged knowledge of high-profile child trafficking rings, a claim that has no supporting evidence.
Bored Panda has contacted Jaime and Linkin Park’s representatives.
