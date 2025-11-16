35 Of The Best Pick-Up Lines To Step Up Your Tinder Game

Damn, here we go again. You ended up downloading Tinder for the umpteenth time. You’re not sure why you keep doing it, but there’s something about that little red icon that makes you think maybe this time will be different. Despite some matches here and there, you still struggle to find the right words to start a conversation and do some good flirting without sounding cringe or utterly inappropriate. The truth is, Tinder conversations can be tough to start. You always feel like you’re just sending boring messages that don’t really mean anything.
But then, there are always those who are super good at it. The ones who know how to make you laugh through their pick-up line and get you interested in chatting with them. So how do they do it? What’s their secret conversation starter? We’ve searched the internet and put together this handy collection of the best Tinder pick-up lines and flirty jokes that will help you break the ice with your new match! Cheesy, dirty, funny, corny, smooth, cute: we have everything from A to Z!
#1
I think I saw you on Spotify.
You were listed as the hottest single.
#2
Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right?
#3
I’d say God Bless you, but it looks like he already did.
#4
Your eyes are like IKEA.
I’m totally lost in them.
#5
I’m researching important dates in history, do you want to be mine?
#6
I’m going to be honest with you. I swiped right 50% because you’re cute, and 50% because I love your dog. What’s his name?
#7
We matched!
Does that mean you’re coming over to my place tonight, or should we meet and establish we aren’t serial killers or living with our parents first?
#8
Did the sun come out or did you just smile at me?
#9
Can I have your picture so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?
#10
“Heard you like bad girls.”
“Well, I’m bad at everything.” *blink instead of wink*
#11
If I told you that you had a great body, would you hold it against me?
#12
If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.
#13
Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?
#14
You sound busy but is there any chance of adding me to your to-do list?
#15
According to the second law of thermodynamics, you’re supposed to share your hotness with me.
I’m thinking of ice skating and hot chocolate this week?
#16
Is your name Google?
Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.
#17
Hey, I’m writing an article on the finer things in life and I was hoping I could interview you.
#18
Just tell me you don’t clap after your plane lands, and we can go ahead and get married.
#19
Are you http?
Because without you I’m just ://
#20
Are you a time traveler?
Because I see you in my future!
#21
I bet I know when your birthday is. October 10.
Because you’re a 10/10.
#22
Do you ever just lie down at night, look up at the stars and think about all the messed-up things in the world?
Like why is there a “D” in “fridge” but no “D” in “refrigerator”?
#23
Your eyes are really beautiful, and I just had to tell you.
#24
Remember me?
Oh, that’s right, I’ve only met you in my dreams.
#25
Are you French?
Because Eiffel for you.
#26
I woke up thinking today was just another boring Monday, and then I saw your photo on my app.
#27
On a lazy Sunday:
1. Netflix all-day
2. Getting lost in a museum
3. Cuddling with me?
#28
Pick a historical era, and I’ll try to come up with a pickup line related to that era.
#29
I just bought kiss-proof lipstick, and I need a lab partner to test its claims.
Are you in?
#30
Hey, my name’s Microsoft.
Can I crash at your place tonight?
#31
Choose a dream job: puppy photographer or pizza critic?
#32
What was the last song/movie/TV show you listened to and loved?
#33
If beauty were time, you’d be an eternity.
#34
Are you my appendix?
Because this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out.
#35
What do you call a string of people lifting a mozzarella cheese?
A cheesy pickup line.
