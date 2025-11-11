This Photographer Is Changing Maternity Photography With His Underwater Mermaid Moms

by

My name is Adam Opris and I am a professional photographer specializing in wedding and lifestyle by day and underwater photography aficionado by night. I am always trying to push the envelope and create photography art through people and their stories.

I grew up in South Florida with a love for everything outdoors. I’ve practically lived in the ocean my whole life. With that great love for the water, I am bringing mermaids out of moms to be in my maternity photoshoots. By embracing buoyancy and enabling these beautiful women to be free, I am creating stunning pictures to capture pregnancy in all of its glory!

More info: Facebook | adamoprisphoto.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
