I Made Mandalas Using An App, And Here Are 37 Of My Best Ones

I made this art using an app/website: weavesilk.com
I wanted to make some temporary art and found a great solution!
Please note that I’m not claiming this art as completely my own. You may use it as wallpaper, etc.
If you feel that the names of some of these images need to be changed/improved, let me know in the comments with the included change!
#1
#2 Rainbow Tendrils
#3 Intricate
#4 Light
#5 The Torch
#6 Electric Sunflower
#7 Flames O’ The Circle
#8 Whisps
#9 Sliced
#10 Portal
#11 Tiger’s Eye
One of my favorites!
#12 Threads
#13 Burning Passion
#14 Warmth
#15 Whirlpool
#16 Star
#17 Souls
#18 Claws In The Shadows
#19 Snowflake
#20
#21 Rust Anew
#22 Peacock Universe
#23
#24 Vortex 2
#25 Maelstrom
#26 Chandelier
#27
#28 Microwave Burrito
#29 Blooming Blaze
#30 Flames Of The Night
#31 Supernova, Loading
#32 Fabrication
#33 Snowflake 2
#34 My Halloween Costume
#35 Claws
#36 Blooms
#37 Aries-Inspired Mandala
