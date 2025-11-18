“What A Relief”: Kate Middleton Gives Cancer Update In Emotional Video

Kate Middleton has completed her chemotherapy treatment, she announced in a video released by Kensington Palace.
The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment two months after she was hospitalized for an unspecified type of abdominal surgery.
In the highly personal video, Kate described the past year as “incredibly tough” and said that “life as you know it can change in an instant.”
She also referred to her experience as “complex, scary, and unpredictable” for everyone, especially those closest to her.
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Although the treatment has been completed, Kensington Palace has stated that it’s still too early to confirm whether the princess is cancer-free.
“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in the video, filmed last month in Norfolk and shared on Monday (September 9).
“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Speaking about her battle with cancer, the 42-year-old said: “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before and with that, a new perspective on everything.
“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.
“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales
The mother-of-three added that she’s “looking forward” to undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.
Kate is reportedly expected to carry out a few public engagements this year, including potential appearances at Remembrance events in November and her annual Christmas carol concert.
Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Kate concluded by thanking those who have continuously supported her since she announced her diagnosis and by sending a heartfelt message to those battling cancer.
“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.
“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.
“Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright.”
The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life throughout 2024.
After undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in January, she announced in a video on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving chemotherapy.
This year, she has been seen in an official capacity twice— on June 15 at Trooping the Colour and the following month, on July 14, at Wimbledon, which she attended alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton.
Kate hopes to “potentially” join her husband Prince William, father-in-law King Charles, and the rest of the royal family as they pay tribute to fallen service members on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London, on November 10, The Sunday Times reported.
According to People Magazine, aides have already started planning for the Princess of Wales’ annual holiday carol concert in December, which she has hosted and attended with her family for the past three years.
“I wish her health, love, and light,” an X user wrote
Image credits: sandiechill
Image credits: AlfieandIzzie
Image credits: SBarrettBar
Image credits: mammaham
Image credits: tractorgirly
Image credits: SandyofSuffolk
Image credits: the_resistor
Image credits: nkh12349
Image credits: RoyallyBelle_
Image credits: HamburgHoney
