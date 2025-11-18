Jennifer Aniston Storming Out During Resurfaced Interview With Adam Sandler Is Going Viral

Jennifer Aniston dramatically walked out of an interview with Adam Sandler, proving once again that their hilarious off-screen banter is just as entertaining as their onscreen chemistry.
In a resurfaced interview that’s currently lighting up TikTok, fans were reminded of why their three-decade-long friendship is so beloved.
The interview took place last year during the press tour for Murder Mystery 2, in which the pair played Nick and Audrey Spitz and brought to life their adventures of launching their own private eye agency.
A playful exchange between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler was captured in a resurfaced interview, reminding fans of their 30+ year friendship
During the USA TODAY interview, Adam was asked about famously gifting luxury cars to his Grown Ups co-stars.
If you’re wondering who the lucky co-stars were, it was none other than David Spade, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and Kevin James.
Things took a cheeky turn during the interview when Jennifer struggled to believe that his previous co-stars received Maseratis and Ferraris while she never received the keys to any luxury car from him.
The Friends star humorously stormed out mid-interview after the comedian joked about gifting his previous co-stars luxury cars while she never received one
“You bought your co-stars Maseratis?” she asked.
“You want to know the truth with Jennifer? I bought her three Ferraris,” the comedian explained to the interviewer. “Every time I wheel it up there, some guy comes out and goes, ‘Hey, get that out of here,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, this is a gift.’”
“And the guy goes, ‘Let’s go, keep it moving.’ So I ghost ride it down the hill,” he added.
Before he could finish his explanation, the Friends star seemed like she’d had enough and humorously walked off.
During the same interview, the pair spoke about their friendship that bloomed as they collaborated on movies like Just Go With It and Murder Mystery.
“He really takes care of me,” Jennifer said when asked about her favorite thing about the Hustle actor.
“When he loves you, he loves you deeply and cares for you deeply. So I always feel very taken care of,” the 55-year-old actress said.
Jennifer and Adam also touched upon what it’s like working with each other with their classic touch of humor and affection
When it was Adam’s turn to answer, he said it was her “knowledge on what would make [him] smell better.”
“Feel better,” she corrected him.
“Oh, yeah. Both,” he agreed.
