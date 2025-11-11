Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

by

Japanese artist Mr. Riu creates detailed papercuts of extraordinary complexity that are all cut entirely by hand using a craft knife. His works are mostly concentrated around intricate mandalas and delicate patterns created using a zentangle technique.

While Mr. Riu’s highly-structured artwork is strangely hypnotizing to look at, we can only imagine how much patience he must have put into it. “It’s not that I can do it because I originally have a great patience,” says Mr. Riu along with one of his artwork on Instagram. “I think that my patience grow stronger gradually because I want to do it.”

Captions of his papercuts mostly reference quotes of love and peace, nature and human connection. “I’m just hoping that my work will guide my son (and everyone else) to peace on Earth.” He also states that one of the most important things in papercutting is a “rhythmic sense”, something he’s obviously mastered. Do you feel it?

More info: Instagram

The Maple Peacock

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Totoro

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

NeuroMyelitis Optica Fish

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Zenflower 07

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Promise

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Negative Twelve Leaves

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Love me

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Mandala With 21 Circles

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

The Scent Of Death Around The Earth

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Sea Breeze Woman

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Negative Twelve Leaves (Double Layered)

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Mandala With 21 Circles

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Snoopy

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Skeleton With Poor Eyesight

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Six Patterns

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Jeweled Cherry Blossom

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

A Clockwork Sunflower

Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Gods Season 3 is Here
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2021
Corinne Olympios’ Allegations: A Publicity Stunt or Genuine Concern?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
The Five Most Authentic TV Shows
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2012
Phil Collins Recreates All His Original Album Covers With His Older Self For The 2016 Reissues
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet the Cast of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 10
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2019
That’s So Raven Spin-Off Pictures are Here and Nostalgia Kicks In
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.