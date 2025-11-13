Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Stefan Kuhnigk is a German illustrator and copywriter who works at an ad agency by day and turns coffee stains into monsters by night. Prompted by his love for coffee (and can we blame him?) and clumsiness, he created his first character during a boring meeting when he accidentally spilled a cup of coffee.
Thus, an unusual pastime activity was born – to pour a few drops of coffee on paper and finish drawing funny and fantastic creatures. There are already more than a thousand of them on his Instagram, and here we present some that we are sure you will like!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | thecoffeemonsters.myshopify.com
