Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

by

Stefan Kuhnigk is a German illustrator and copywriter who works at an ad agency by day and turns coffee stains into monsters by night. Prompted by his love for coffee (and can we blame him?) and clumsiness, he created his first character during a boring meeting when he accidentally spilled a cup of coffee. 

Thus, an unusual pastime activity was born – to pour a few drops of coffee on paper and finish drawing funny and fantastic creatures. There are already more than a thousand of them on his Instagram, and here we present some that we are sure you will like!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | thecoffeemonsters.myshopify.com

#1

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#2

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#3

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#4

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#5

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#6

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#7

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#8

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#9

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#10

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#11

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#12

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#13

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#14

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#15

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#16

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#17

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#18

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#19

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#20

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#21

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#22

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#23

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#24

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#25

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#26

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#27

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#28

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#29

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#30

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

#31

Artist Imagines Spilled Coffee As Monsters (New Pics)

Image source: Stefan Kuhnigk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 15 Pics Of The Landscapes Of Iceland That Look Like Fascinating Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How I Met Your Mother Episode 7.08 “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Reviw
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2011
Boxes Into Beds: Brilliant Idea Helps Earthquake Victims In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Mom Lost Her Kids Because Of Me, She Then Walked Into A Room With A Gun
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Chasing Sunrays In My Slovenian Hometown
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’m A 19-Year-Old Turkish Guy Who Turns His Dreams Into Pictures (48 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.