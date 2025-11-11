A Puppy Saved From A Fire Becomes A Firefighter

by

Cute puppy Jake was only three weeks old when he found himself trapped in a burning shed. Saved by a local firefighter Bill Lindler, the pup suffered burns to 75% of his body, including his paw pads. Soon his owners abandoned him at the vet as they couldn’t afford to pay for his care. Luckily for the burn-scarred pooch, the same firefighter who saved him decided to adopt him too, when he heard the news.

Surrounded by loving people at the Hanahan Fire Department, Jake recovered quickly. The smart dog has become the official mascot of the Fire Department and now goes to schools to help kids learn about fire safety and what to do on emergencies. He even has his own working dog badge! “I had plans on using Jake as a therapy dog, but have changed gears, and we are focusing on training him to be an Arson Detection Dog,” Lindler told Bored Panda.

More info: Facebook

Tiny Jake was only few weeks old when he found himself trapped in a burning shed

“I noticed there was some smoke coming from my neighbor’s yard” said Lindler, a local firefighter

“The residents were yelling their puppy was in the building”

“I ran back into my house, grabbed some firefighting gear and ran across the street”

The pup was burned on 75% of his body, including his paw pads

“I contacted the vet and the vet informed me that…the family had abandoned him at the office”

Unfortunately, they couldn’t afford to pay for his care

“That’s when me and my family decided we would adopt him”

Surrounded by loving people at the Hanahan Fire Department, Jake recovered quickly

Recently, he became an official member of the Fire Department!

Now he goes to schools to help kids learn about fire safety

“I would honestly like to get him certified to be a therapy dog for burned children”

“But [I] have changed gears and we are focusing on training him to be an Arson Detection Dog”

Thank you, Bill Lindler, for talking to Bored Panda about your wonderful story!

