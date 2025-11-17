People Are Sharing Their Best ‘Zero Waste’ Tips And Tricks, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones (New Pics)

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to us citizens of the world. Many are trying to adopt more planet-friendly habits in their daily life and make a positive change.

Online communities like r/ZeroWaste on Reddit have emerged as valuable platforms for sharing ideas, experiences, and resources. Over 1.1 million members discuss everything from eco-friendly household products to sustainable fashion choices and green travel options. r/ZeroWaste was created on February 20th, 2013 and it has loads of information, so let’s dive into it.

#1 Wow! This Makes Me So Happy. Great Work And Great To Be Reminded That There Are People Who Care!

Image source: HircineSnellen

#2 Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead!

Image source: thetoollibrarybuf

#3 That’s So Cool And Ingenious!

Image source: mibodim

#4 This Mini Thrift/Exchange Corner By The Dumpsters Where Neighbours Place Their Still-Usable Unwanted Items

Image source: Top-Lettuce-1291

#5 Develey Mustard Jars, Made To Become Drinking Glasses After The Removal Of The Lid And The Label, Have Filled Many A Shelf In Many A Home

Image source: WillManhunter

#6 “He’s Usually Full By The End Of The Day” Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Plastic Waste Is Washed Ashore

Image source: aoi4eg

#7 Friendly Post-Halloween Reminder: If You Can’t/Don’t Have A Compost Bin Or Don’t Want To Eat Your Leftover Pumpkins, Check Your Local Town Pages For Farmers Iso Your Jack-O-Lanterns! Most Are More Than Happy To Get Their Animals Some Tasty Treats! This Is The Fourth Post I’ve Seen Just This Morning

Image source: NirvanaTrash

#8 We Literally Waste Trillions Of Food Every Year

Image source: Inasaba

#9 Thanks, I Love Plastic Bag Bans

Image source: Inasaba

#10 Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

Image source: BlackSeaNettles

#11 Cardboard Bread Tab

Image source: borshctbeet

#12 You Could Even Do This For A Homeless Male… Love This

Image source: Olivesplace

#13 McDonald’s France Start To Remove Single Use Packaging, To Replace Them With Washable Ones

Image source: mad_peach

#14 Bought This Handmade Basket From An Old Man At The Farmers Market, Made From Old Strapping Bands And Electrical Cords

Image source: dacatstronautinspace

#15 Rosemary Christmas Tree So We Can Plant It Once The Holidays Pass

Image source: KA3BEE

#16 At Least We Are Trying… Right?

Image source: coolguysteve21

#17 When I Came Home For Xmas My Mom Was Making Fire-Starters Out Of Dryer Lint & Old Candles She’d Melted Down

Image source: chiseledfish

#18 I Thrifted Almost Everything For My New Home Office. The Desk, Chair, Rug, Futon, And Dresser Were All Secondhand!

Image source: perfectplum218

#19 This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

Image source: chips_85832

#20 This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone

Image source: LingeringSentiments

#21 You Can Refill Six Different Types Of Cleaning Liquids With This Refill Station

Image source: HorseOfCrypto

#22 Coffee Stop With My Parents

Image source: East-Seawness56

#23 I Feel Like A Magician, Turning Old Sweaters, Scarves And Hats Into New Bags. The Yarn Of Old Things Is Great For Creating Something New. And This Process Is Almost Infinite

Image source: Top_Lifeguard_5408

#24 Got A Hole In The Back Of One Of My Favorite T-Shirts And My Friend Offered To Add A Stitching Of A Flower To Fix It. I Love The Shirt Even More Now!

Image source: mizfluffyunicorn

#25 You Know What They Say, “You Are What You Don’t Properly Dispose Of” Comic By War And Peas

Image source: rewritingextinction

#26 It Took A Few Years, But I Realize We Have Become Jar People

Image source: fredfreddy4444

#27 I Always Hated Taking The Plastic Film Off Before Putting In The Recyclables. We Are Moving In The Right Direction!

Image source: Carhelp2222

#28 * Side-Eyes Cupboard Full Of Jars I’ll Use “One Day” *

Image source: Inasaba

#29 Instead Of Throwing Away Broken Little Crayons My Toddler Burns Through I Melted Them Down In A Silicone Mold I Found 2nd Hand

Image source: MrsHarris2019

#30 La Fermiere Yogurt Comes In Reusable Jars. This One Is Made Of Clay

Image source: sabry1414

#31 Made My Own Chapstick To Refill Old Tubes

#33 Got My First Darning Loom Today And Patched Up A Hole In My Pocket From My Wallet. It’s Not Perfect But It’s A Tool I’m Glad To Have

#34 It’s The Small Things (Using The Paper From Chewy And Amazon Deliveries To Wrap Gifts)

#36 A Coworker Friend Lets Me Write “Fun Facts” On His Whiteboard. Every Now And Then I Try To Radicalize The Office Lol

#37 Local Brewery Uses Cardboard Carriers

#38 With A Hot Glue Gun, You Can Replace The Rope On Cat Scratching Posts

#40 Bed Bath And Beyond Dumpster Dive From The Other Day

#41 Low Waste Gifting This Holiday Season

#42 My Latest Idea For Glass Spice Jars

