Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband Who’s Lost Interest In Me?

by

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (47F) am wondering if I should leave my husband (47) so that he can be with someone better. I don’t believe he is physically attracted to me anymore, as he has been searching for nudes on the internet. I have also noticed him looking at other women and flirting when we are out in public. I don’t blame him for looking, as I am not attractive (short, overweight, small breasts).

If he wants to be with someone better and would be happier, then I would leave. I want him to be happy

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband Who’s Lost Interest In Me?

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

So, should I leave and not tell him that I know I’m not good enough for him? Should I leave and tell him that I know I don’t make him happy?

Knowing I don’t please him and that he would rather be with someone else, I’m not sure I would be able to enjoy intimacy

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband Who’s Lost Interest In Me?

Image credits: M. (not the actual photo)

Should I stay and tell him that I know I don’t make him happy? Should I stay but not say anything? Especially since I know that he’s internet exploring just before we are together.

I have really low self-esteem, and knowing all this makes me feel even worse about myself

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband Who’s Lost Interest In Me?

Image credits: Hannah Xu (not the actual photo)

Additional info: married for 23 years, 2 older teenagers. I don’t think he has cheated on me. I won’t do an open marriage.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John Oliver Compares Donald Trump’s Budget Cuts to America’s End Credits
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2017
Dying Dog Found On Street Is Completely Transformed In Two Months
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Parents Are Hilariously Recreating Beyonce’s Viral Motherhood Photos To Show How It Really Looks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Neighbor Calls Police Because Of A Few Leaves, Regrets It After This Guy Gets Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Funny/Embarrassing Experience You’ve Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Let’s Talk About The Mandalorian Season 3
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.