Pandas, What Is The Scariest Two-Sentence Horror Story? (Closed)

#1
Donald Trump becomes president. He is president for 4 years.
#2
I was hungry. The fridge was empty.
#3
These are not mine:
1. I told her there was no monster in her closet as I picked her up and told her she could sleep with us tonight. I figured that was the safest way of getting her out of the house without him realizing I saw him.
2. I was video chatting and dropped my phone on the floor, as I picked it up my husband’s face changed. He held his hands to his lips as if saying to be quiet and to my horror, he wrote, “There’s a man under your bed.”
3. I woke up to hear knocking on glass. At first, I thought it was the window until I heard it come from the mirror again.
4. My four-year-old said he wished that people didn’t have to knock. I told him about doorbells, and he asked me to install one on his window.
5. My daughter is crying in her room because of a nightmare so, I went to tuck her in. As I approached her room I soon realized that the cries were being looped.
6. I begin tucking him into bed and he tells me, “Daddy, check for monsters under my bed.” I look underneath for his amusement and see him, another him, under the bed, staring at me quivering and whispering, “Daddy, there’s someone on my bed.”
7. I can hear into the future. Today the noise stopped.
8. Put back the mirrors. We miss watching you.
9. Something had been wrong with her husband, Kurt, for months, but as Angeli stared down at the shed pile of his skin on the bathroom tile, only one thing troubled her now. She could hear his playful laughter coming from the children’s room.
10. For the last 8 months I’ve found myself to be haunted by a friendly ghost that keeps refilling my kettle, water glass, and sometimes puts the dried dishes back in the cupboard while I’m out. That’s what I thought at least, until I spotted a footprint going into the attic.
#4
“We found your daughter” Said the officer, he drew a X on a map. Then he drew another one and another one, And 5 more X’s….
#5
the shadow had me by the neck, its long, black nails, coming my thick hair,as it spoke,”And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all”, as it said this i saw the clock flashing 12:00 as he droped me into the pit.i woke up in my bed and felt a great joy,it was a dream, then i saw the clock, it read 11:59 as i saw the red eyes in the corner.
#6
Disclaimer: This is not my story, it’s just one I like
“It’s safe to come out now sweetie” dad said reassuringly, his blue eyes shining at me through the gap in the bedroom door. He’s been saying that for hours, but it doesn’t change the fact that my dad’s eyes are green.
#7
I had to use my phone. There was no more internet on the world anymore.
#8
1. The toilet seat was warm. Nobody else was in the house. 2. Everyday my grandmother comes to visit me. She isn’t alive.
#9
It died. And then it became alive again.
#10
I smelled bacon. There was no bacon. ☹️
#11
my brother and I sit down with the ouija board, and we both place our hands on the planchette. he says, ‘cole are you here with me ?’ and I move the planchette to ‘ yes.’
#12
my mommy couldn’t find her ‘ yummy – wummy ‘ baby, even when she called out to her with that ridiculous nickname. at least it was accurate: my sister was delicious
#13
I had always wondered why my cat cried when I left her alone at night. the night after we buried her I woke up to the sensation of someone stroking my hair and a rough voice close to my year whispering “good kitty”.
#14
I tuck my child in as she crys because I am not going to read a story. I rush out if her room and call 911. I do not have a child.
#15
All the cats in the world went extinct. There would never again be a single cat.
#16
1. They celebrated the first successful cryogenic freezing. He had no way of letting them know he was still conscious.
2. My wife walked in the room with two knives and said she needed them to protect us from the neighbors. I’m single, and don’t have neighbors.
3. The teacher returned my test, a big red B written at the top. The kid she sent to go get the red pens hasn’t returned yet.
4. I heard the thumping of feet as the students evacuated the school to escape a killer. Meanwhile, locked behind closets and drawers, I heard a rustle behind me.
5. I finally finished the report that counted for 90% of my grade. Then, I realized it was due yesterday
#17
Two more: “Am I alive?” she asked. Then she said, “Because you are.”
2. The knife was about to land in my head. The last thought that went through my head was,” Wait, this has happened before.”
#18
I heard someone screaming in fear in my sister’s room. It wasn’t my sister’s voice.
#19
they saw the dismembered bodies and cried
“Only a monster could have done it”
it was very flattering to hear that.
#20
the operation wasn’t successful in the traditional sense since my sight didn’t return, but it left me with the ability to distinguish heat signatures, at least. three weeks have passed and I’m still not sure how to ask my best
t friend why he is at room temperature.
#21
#22
It’s was late and I tidied away my daughters toys. I turned off the light and said goodnight, her electronic toy answered “good bye”.
#23
People say she committed suicide, some say she got ran over. But All I know is that she’s behind you.
Another one:
I asked my kid how old she was gonna be, and she held up five fingers. It has been two hours and we still don’t know where she got them from.
#24
people are like trees, they fall if you hit them several times with an axe. whackwhackwhackwhackwhackwhackwhack-
