We Imagined 15 Cities As People, And This Is What We Got

We’ve been lucky enough to wander through some unforgettable cities over the years, from Cape Town’s salty breeze to Tokyo’s neon buzz. Somewhere between the jet lag and the espresso shots, we started a little travel game: if cities were people… which one would we be?
And, more importantly, which one would steal your Netflix password? Spoiler: we’ve already picked ours (and yes, it’s mildly embarrassing).
Here’s our unscientific, totally biased, and slightly cheeky guide to 15 cities with major main-character energy.
More info: howfarfromhome.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube.com
#1 Lisbon – The Melancholy Dreamer
Wears sunshine like a perfume but hums sad songs under their breath. Loves long walks, pastel tiles, and watching sunsets from rooftops. Has a smile that hides a dozen old love stories.
#2 Rio De Janeiro – The Carnival Spirit
Glitter on their face, sand on their feet. Loves life loudly, dances like nobody’s watching (but everyone is). Can turn even grocery shopping into a celebration.
#3 Tokyo – The Polished Mystery
Impeccably put together but full of secrets. Obsessed with details, from perfectly plated sushi to perfectly timed texts. Can go from zen silence to karaoke chaos in one night. Will plan your birthday months ahead but never tell you how they really feel.
#4 Sydney – The Sunshine Realist
Up at 6 a.m. for a swim, calls you “mate” even if you just met. Laid-back but fiercely competitive. Will tell you the hard truth over brunch (and still pay for the avocado toast).
#5 Prague – The Fairy-Tale Realist
Lives in a storybook but pays the bills on time. Knows the best cozy cafés for winter afternoons. A little old-fashioned, a little quirky, and suspiciously good at finding hidden beer gardens.
#6 New York – The Unapologetic Hustler
That friend who texts “I’m outside” while still in the shower. Fast-talking, wildly ambitious, allergic to small talk. Turns chaos into opportunity, but will ghost you for three weeks when work gets intense. Survives entirely on coffee and adrenaline.
#7 Cape Town – The Laid-Back Daredevil
Meditating on the beach one minute, halfway up a cliff without ropes the next. Breezy, charming, dangerously persuasive. Will talk you into skipping work to go hiking (and you’ll thank them for it).
#8 Paris – The Romantic Cynic
Swears they’re done with love…while making heart-shaped foam in your cappuccino. Art in their veins, sarcasm in their voice. Dresses effortlessly, even when picking up bread. Always late, but worth the wait.
#9 Bangkok – The Chaotic Charmer
Full of contradictions: ancient temples and neon lights, peaceful mornings and sleepless nights. Will feed you something delicious without warning you it’s the spiciest thing you’ve ever eaten.
#10 Reykjavik – The Quiet Rebel
Soft-spoken, a little weird, and completely unforgettable. Loves long silences, midnight adventures, and challenging the norm. Can switch from gentle warmth to fierce independence in a heartbeat.
#11 Istanbul – The Old Soul Adventurer
Knows the best rooftop views and the best street food stall…and will take you to both in the same afternoon. Romantic about history but curious about the future. Will get lost with you on purpose.
#12 Berlin – The Wild Philosopher
Sleeps in, parties late, reads Nietzsche in a dive bar. Cynical about capitalism but somehow always has a new gadget. Can debate politics for hours…or dance until sunrise without saying a word.
#13 Delhi – The Bold Storyteller
Color, noise, and history all in one breath. Fiercely opinionated, fiercely hospitable. Will invite you to dinner and serve enough food for 20.
#14 Rome – The Dramatic Storyteller
Talks with their hands, laughs with their whole body. A little chaotic, always late, but turns every dinner into a movie scene. Makes you feel like the main character…until they’re distracted by something prettier.
#15 Madrid – The Social Butterfly Who Never Sleeps
Dinner at 10 p.m., dancing at midnight, deep conversations at 3 a.m. Makes you feel like you’re the most interesting person in the room (until they introduce you to someone else).
Follow Us