The Context Behind These 5 Memes From SpongeBob SquarePants

With a great show comes a great… arsenal of memes.
Hit series that went so well that they were remembered by many are prone to producing memes. Take, for instance, The Simpsons. The online community has a good inventory of memes coming from the said show, such as Lisa’s Presentation, Lisa bandaging Bart, Principal Skinner’s “Pathetic”, or even Bart Hits Homer with a Chair!
Now, SpongeBob SquarePants is another great show that I’m sure most of us have seen at least one episode of. SpongeBob is so ubiquitous that no one would escape its presence. So, needless to say, a lot of memes have emerged from the said show because a lot of people have seen the show for long enough that they took snippets out of it and formulated their out-of-context interpretations.
Below, we’ll discover the story behind some of the common memes that came out from this hit animated show!
1. Mocking Spongebob
In Season 9, Episode 4a (Little Yellow Book), Squidward found SpongeBob’s diary, and while he was busy reading it, he was found by a tough customer. The customer asked him to read more stuff to him, and when he complied, he read the part where SpongeBob admitted to having the urge to cluck like a chicken whenever he sees plaid.
It just happened that Mr. Krabs wore a plaid skirt that day, so Squidward asked SpongeBob what he thought of the outfit. SpongeBob could not resist the urge and clucked, producing the look we now know in the meme.
The meme is used as a sarcastic repetition to mock a statement. The text used in the meme iS OfTeN WrItTeN WiTh iN AlTeRnAtInG CaSe.
2. Confused Mr. Krabs
Season 2, Episode 5b (Patty Hype) blessed the Internet with another memeable moment. In the episode, the Krusty Krab had gone more than a month with no customers, and the restaurant had cobwebs and clouds of dust accumulating in it. The restaurant had a dire need for ideas to attract customers because a competitor was driving them away from the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob introduced the idea of Pretty Patties, a.k.a colored Krabby Patties. Mr. Krabs and Squidward dismissed the idea. SpongeBob ran away and pledged that his idea would be successful.
And he did; his idea sold to many customers, and he earned a lot of money. The greedy Krabs wanted to manage the Pretty Patty stall for themselves in exchange for SpongeBob owning the Krusty Krab by himself. SpongeBob agreed.
The next day, the customers came back to the stall for a refund because the colorful burgers had a terrible side effect – they left lasting colored marks on customers’ bodies depending on the color of the burger eaten.
The meme was taken from the scene where Mr. Krabs was baffled by getting a lot of customer complaints. Its online usage is on a similar note, confusing from an overwhelming happening around oneself.
3. Squidward looking out the window
Squidward being Squidward, he was annoyed with SpongeBob and Patrick laughing and playing while running back and forth their houses. Fed up, he opened his blinds and saw the two having fun outside before he stepped out and confronted them. This is from Season 7, Episode 18a.
The meme was used to express the feeling of loneliness watching others enjoy things.
4. Ol’ Reliable
It was the name of SpongeBob’s most prized possession – his jellyfish-catching net. In Season 1, Episode 9a, SpongeBob decided that he wanted to live as a jellyfish. He began parting from his usual life by giving away all his possessions. The net was given to Patrick, where the box shone with light after the object was revealed in the box.
The meme version of the scene usually edits the net out and replaces it with something that would be used as a cliché solution to a problem as a last resort.
5. SpongeBob burning paper
The scene appeared in Season 3, Episode 11 (Party Pooper Pants). In the episode, Patchy the Pirate was hosting a party. However, when an invitation came to SpongeBob, he couldn’t make sense of the writing because it was smudged by the water. He dismissed the letter by throwing it into a fire.
Online, SpongeBob’s act of throwing the note on the fire was used as a comical way to dismiss an idea. The text on the paper is often replaced by something else for the meme.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!