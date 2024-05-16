Hacks Season 3 Full Cast Revealed: Here Are The Stars

As Hacks gears up for its much-anticipated third season, it’s time to delve into the star-studded ensemble that makes this series a hit. Here’s an in-depth look at the full cast of Hacks season 3:
Main Cast Members
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Jean Smart continues to captivate audiences with her portrayal of veteran comedian Deborah Vance. Reflecting on her character’s journey, Jean shared,
I love exploring the complexities of my character, Deborah Vance. She’s such a multifaceted person, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to portray her.
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Rising star Hannah Einbinder brings depth to her role as Ava Daniels. On her experience, she remarked,
Being part of Hacks has been a transformative experience for me. Working with the talented team and cast has taught me so much about the industry and myself.
Returning Favorites
Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus
The multi-talented Carl Clemons-Hopkins reprises his role as Marcus. Known for his roles in Candyman and The Beanie Bubble, Carl continues to shine in this series.
Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer
With her comedic chops, Megan Stalter continues to amuse audiences as Jimmy’s quirky assistant. Her dynamic with Jimmy is one of the highlights of the show.
Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance
Kaitlin Olson returns as DJ Vance, Deborah’s troubled daughter. As Kaitlin shared in an interview, the role allows her to explore deeper emotional layers alongside her comedy prowess.
New Faces This Season
Lorenza Izzo and Dylan Gelula
Joining this season are Lorenza Izzo and Dylan Gelula, adding fresh dynamics into the mix. Their fresh perspectives are bound to enrich the narrative of Hacks.
Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse
A peek behind-the-scenes for those intrigued by what happens off-camera. The chemistry among the cast off-screen seems just as engaging as their on-screen antics.
The critical reception remains robust with this season receiving praise for maintaining its sharp wit and nuanced character development despite minor criticisms about repetitive comedic loops.
