SpongeBob SquarePants Characters: Explained

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most classic cartoons out there. Perhaps, you could then relate when I say, “We’ve watched SpongeBob SquarePants at some point in our childhood.”
The cartoon followed the story of a yellow kitchen sponge living his daily shenanigans with some of his friends in their town of Bikini Bottom. Together with a few more characters, the show had woven interesting stories and managed to make the series run for at least two decades.
But who are these characters? In this list, we seek to guide you to the show’s characters and know what they usually do there.
Check out more of our cartoon posts here and here!
1. SpongeBob SquarePants
He is the show’s eponym and the main character in the franchise. He takes the form of a sponge (but literally) with rectangular formal attire pants. He usually works as a cook in the Krusty Krab.
He can be described as naughty and likes to laugh a lot. His home takes the shape of a pineapple. Patrick, the starfish, is undoubtedly his best friend.
2. Patrick Star
Patrick is a pink starfish with green patterned pants. He had two appendages as his legs, another two as his arms, and the top one as his head. He is usually dopey, out of his mind, and with poor intelligence. However, he is SpongeBob’s best friend, and they would do nasty things together. He lives underneath a rock.
3. Squidward Tentacles
Squidward is a grumpy octopus who lives in a Moai head between SpongeBob’s pineapple and Patrick’s rock. He is hotheaded and grumpy and often dislikes the sponge and the starfish’s positive behavior. Sometimes, he is into arts like painting and playing the clarinet. His job is as a cashier in the same restaurant where SpongeBob works.
4. Gary
Gary is a snail with a pink shell and SpongeBob’s pet. He has long eye stalks about the height of his shell. Despite not having a head, he could move these long eye protrusions to avoid things, nod, or shake his head. His onomatopoeia is “meow” despite not being a cat.
5. Mr. Krabs
Eugene “Mr. Krabs” H. Krabs is a businessman (or a business crab) who owns the Krusty Krab restaurant (which oddly resembles a lobster trap). He values money above all else and only cares about earning more and more money. Unfortunately, because of this, he is also very stingy.
Mr. Krabs has an iconic foot sound when he walks.
6. Plankton
Sheldon J. Plankton is Mr. Krabs’ arch-nemesis. He is the owner of the unsuccessful restaurant Chum Bucket, located just across the street from Krusty Krab. However, because of his unfortunate business venture and the blooming one of his rival Krabs, his goal had always been to steal Mr. Krabs’ secret recipe to duplicate the success of Krabs’ Krabby Patties.
7. Sandy Cheeks
She is a squirrel who lives in a dome under the water, which allows her to live and stay in one place under the water. Outside her home, in the water, she always wears a suit so she won’t drown.
Sandy is pretty much an extroverted girl who loves seeking thrills. She can also be described as very sporty and active. Her place of origin is the Southern state of Texas which pretty much explains her love for rodeo and her cowgirl-ish attitude.
8. Mrs. Puff
In the SpongeBob universe, there are no cars. Instead, boats were driven like how humans on land drive cars. And like humans that need a driver’s license to drive a car, underwater citizens also need a boat driving license to drive a boat.
Mrs. Puff serves as SpongeBob’s instructor in his journey toward obtaining a license. However, being the unserious guy his student is, Mrs. Puff would always get stressed out. In some situations, too much stress or distress would cause him to puff, like pufferfish in real life.
9. Karen
Karen is a computer (probably waterproof) who is Plankton’s wife. She stands on a wheeled platform and a monitor for a head. The monitor’s display has green waves similar to a cardiac monitor, but the waves move in the rhythm of her speech. Being a computer, she is very analytical and often helps Plankton with his evil plans.