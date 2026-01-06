29 Hilarious And Relatable ‘Bluntcards’ Featuring Dark Humor With A Pinch Of Sarcasm (New Pics)

Let’s be honest – we all have dark, sarcastic thoughts we’d love to share with others, but most of the time we keep them to ourselves to avoid unnecessary drama. The creator of Bluntcards, however, has decided to say out loud what many of us keep buried deep inside, turning sharp irony into innocent-looking, retro-style cards that say far more than you’d expect at first glance.
We’ve already featured several brilliant designs by this artist, so be sure to check out our previous posts. For now, scroll down to enjoy a selection of the most recent cards – and let us know which one feels the most relatable to you.
More info: Instagram | bluntcard.com | Facebook | ie.pinterest.com
#1
Image source: therealbluntcard
In one of our interviews with the creator of Bluntcards, we found out how the idea for the series came about. Here’s what they shared: “Well, honestly I first started making this style of humor images on MySpace, many years back. People seemed hungry for a more truthful type of humor as opposed to the more genial and overly saccharine images that were sharable at the time.”
#2
Image source: therealbluntcard
#3
Image source: therealbluntcard
We were also curious about the influences that shaped their work, both artistically and humor-wise. Here’s what they shared: “My mood influences growing up were mostly women like Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett and Lucy. I think I’ve always admired funny women who can handle themselves in a world dominated by men.
I wanted to be the next Andy Warhol when I was in high school. Loved his colorful, graphic style and I wanted to live in a huge loft in New York surrounded by creative, interesting people. I have also always loved vintage advertisements from 1950s magazines. The big, perfect hairdos and cool clothes match so well with snarky sayings.”
#4
Image source: therealbluntcard
#5
Image source: therealbluntcard
“I only used vintage images from magazines in the beginning. Now, all newer cards and products are my own illustrations. The images themselves are often the inspiration for what I imagine they might be saying. I’m also inspired by people’s commentary on political and current events. My own frustrations and things I’d actually like to say to people end up on Bluntcards. I try not to do too much on current events so that cards can still be useful and funny for many years.”
#6
Image source: therealbluntcard
#7
Image source: therealbluntcard
Lastly, we found out more about some of the artist’s personal favorite cards and stories behind creating them: “‘Hey, Trainwreck. This isn’t your station.’ It’s probably the most popular Bluntcard to date. I was hesitant to post it when I first made it, I thought it was too obvious, too simple. I finally posted it on Facebook and it took off. It was viewed and shared millions of times. I couldn’t believe it. This is the hope every time I post a new card, but nothing has ever come close to that.
Many of my most popular cards and products are inspired by my frustration with real people in my life. Someone might be super annoying and I think about what I want to say to them, but then I just go write it down and put it on a Bluntcard when I get home.
‘I’m not in a bad mood. I’m just too lazy to intend to like you today.’ And ‘No offense, but I just don’t have the energy to deal with your needy ass today.’ There are two examples.”
#8
Image source: therealbluntcard
#9
Image source: therealbluntcard
#10
Image source: therealbluntcard
#11
Image source: therealbluntcard
#12
Image source: therealbluntcard
#13
Image source: therealbluntcard
#14
Image source: therealbluntcard
#15
Image source: therealbluntcard
#16
Image source: therealbluntcard
#17
Image source: therealbluntcard
#18
Image source: therealbluntcard
#19
Image source: therealbluntcard
#20
Image source: therealbluntcard
#21
Image source: therealbluntcard
#22
Image source: therealbluntcard
#23
Image source: therealbluntcard
#24
Image source: therealbluntcard
#25
Image source: therealbluntcard
#26
Image source: therealbluntcard
#27
Image source: therealbluntcard
#28
Image source: therealbluntcard
#29
Image source: therealbluntcard
Follow Us