My 6 Illustrations Of Weird And Creepy Vietnamese Food

Vietnamese cuisine, in addition to delicious meals, also has some of the strangest dishes in the world that will give you goosebumps. The upcoming Halloween season inspired me to create illustrations of those strange foods. I diligently drew them on the computer using Adobe Illustrator software. Food illustration is my favorite job.
We have more menu suggestions for Halloween night from Vietnamese cuisine. So are you brave enough to enjoy the horrible dishes that local people sometimes don’t dare to try? Let’s explore through my illustrations.
Wine Snake
In Vietnam, people sell snake wine everywhere, in roadside shops, markets, oriental medicine pharmacies, bars, cafes, hotels, and souvenir shops in the area.
This traditional medicine-based drink is made by placing a snake in a bottle and pouring in rice wine.
However, in Southern Vietnam, people often use:
Set of 3 (three snake wine);
Set of 5 (five-color wine);
Set of 10 (wine of ten snakes).
I am from southern Vietnam but I have never dared to try this wine. I just love displaying it in the living room.
Duck’s egg – Balut
Balut is a street food in Vietnam and some Asian countries. Balut eggs are eggs that have developed embryos and can identify the characteristics of ducklings. We just need to boil it and eat it with salt, pepper and Vietnamese coriander.
Chicken feet peanut soup
Yes, that’s right. It is actually a foot with sharp claws. At first glance, it looks like clawed hands on a dining table. However, you will find this soup wonderful. Chicken feet have soft, smooth, crispy skin from chicken tendons and cartilage. The broth has the sweetness of chicken leg bones and the rich taste of peanuts.
Pork brain stewed with pumpkin – Dinner in a pumpkin
How does it feel to open a pumpkin and see a pig’s brain inside?
It is a nutritious dish. However, I have never been able to eat a whole pig’s brain because it is very fatty. For those who like to eat fat, this is a great dish.
Pork intestines stir fried with sour cabbage
Stir-fried melon intestines originate from Vietnamese cuisine. This dish is made from pork intestines, beef intestines, or chicken intestines. Pickles and other spices such as green onions and tomatoes are used to create a unique flavor for this dish.
Tuna eye noodles – Tuna eyeballs
