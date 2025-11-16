People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

by

At this point, it’s probably quite safe to say that most folks watch the Kardashians not because they actually want to see how rich folk live or learn a thing or two about success, but rather are wondering “what ridiculous thing will they come up with next?”

The family is known online to be extremely out of touch with reality, with Kylie Jenner’s unorthodox approach to cutting cucumbers, Kylie’s and Kris’ adventures at the drive-through car wash, and now Kylie Jenner’s 3-minute flight with a private jet.

And, as you might have already guessed, folks online were very unhappy about it because of how unnecessarily un-eco-friendly this entire display of luxury life was.

More Info: Celebrity Jets Twitter

On July 13th, the Celebrity Jets Twitter account reported Kylie Jenner’s ridiculously short—3-minute—private flight

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: CelebJets

So, Celebrity Jets, an automated Twitter account that reports private flights by celebrities, reported on July 13th that Kylie Jenner’s private jet took off from Camarillo Airport in California and reportedly flew 3 minutes to Van Nuys Airport.

In context, these two locations are 40 miles and roughly the same amount in minutes apart if you’re traveling by car. But screw that and screw Earth, because taking a jet is apparently more than 10 times faster, minus all the prep work to even get the jet ready for flight and all that jazz.

The flight took place between the Camarillo Airport and the Van Nuys Airport, just a 40-mile distance apart

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

This was supplemented with an Instagram post from Kylie with a black-and-white picture of her and her husband, hip-hop artist Travis Scott, trying to decide whose private jet they’d take for the trip.

Well, the first ten or so comments, including those of other Kardashians, were all “hooray”, but then we get to the real internet part where folks had their hands up asking “what the heck, Kylie?!”

The tweet was also supplemented with an Instagram post with the caption “you wanna take mine or yours?”

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: kyliejenner

OK, so let’s break it down. For the most part, much of the reaction amounted to calling Kylie a “Full-Time Climate Criminal” for flying private. Why? According to Transport and Environment, private jets can be anywhere from 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes and 50 times more polluting than trains. And while technically cars aren’t as CO2-effective as planes due to the gas to passenger per distance ratio, even that would have been much less polluting than a private jet given the distance.

And the internet was rough with Kylie for being anything but eco-friendly or in touch with reality

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: TheFairerOan

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: emily_murnane

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: MaFavRaps

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: lifewithsommer

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: JMacR

Hence, folks were complaining why the majority of the planet now suddenly has to choose paper straws and wooden cutlery and paper plates and eat less beef and cycle to work and recycle everything and reduce waste and you get the point, while Kylie takes a 3-minute flight and negates all of that with a snap of the finger.

In contest, private jets are 5–14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more than trains, calculating per passenger

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: MTGCal

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: nonbinarybooty

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: Macallla

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: mrjoshz

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: melislibrary

The worst part is, Kylie takes regular flights, most averaging under 30 minutes in duration

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: kyliejenner

This is besides her bragging about her wealth, which some folks had a problem with. Such a move not only is very not good for the environment, but it also enforces the idea that the lower classes need to now alter their habits so that rich people can get away with literal planetary murder in the form of air travel.

The worst part is, Kylie Jenner takes very short flights quite regularly. Like this 12-minute one, and this roughly 4-6 mile flight, and this 17-minute flight, and this 6-minute fight… you get the idea. Sure, there are 25-35-minute flights reported there too, but that doesn’t help the case that she’s flying very often, and each flight means tons of emissions that we as a species are trying to minimize.

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: CaraLisette

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: gigirhmn

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: EmilyHodko

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: LuccClover

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: pattythealienn

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: kungpao6

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: ShaneBeattyNews

People Online Slam Kylie Jenner For Being “Out Of Touch With Reality” For Taking A 3-Minute Flight

Image credits: sc0rpioriah

You are more than welcome to read through the comments where people reacted to this on Instagram, Twitter, and even Reddit. But before you go, share your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jonah Hill Debuts Major Transformation After Revealing He Didn’t Take His Shirt Off Until His 30s
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Cats Photographed in Cardboard Costumes
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
US Doctors Paste Photos Of Them Smiling On Their Protective Suits To Reassure COVID-19 Patients
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“We’re Not Really Paying The Suppliers”: Musician Exposes This Influencer Couple Who Asked Him To Play At Their Wedding Without Pay
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Pessimistic Advertising Campaign Will Make You Think About The Way We Live
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How Could I Not Share One of the Most Insane Mugshots of All-Time?
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.