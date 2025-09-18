34 Startup Ideas Too Absurd To Exist, So I Built Them Anyway

I love coming up with strange, absurd ideas for businesses, services, and startups. I know most of them would never survive in the real world — they’re too weird, too impractical, too nonsensical to ever make money.

But instead of keeping them in my head, I decided to actually build them.

Every month, I launch a new absurd project. Here’s what I’ve made so far:

• Better Timer

A timer that runs a little faster, a little slower — and somehow better.

https://absurd.website/better-timer/

• Slow Internet Simulator

The agony of dial-up, reimagined as nostalgia.

https://absurd.website/slow-internet-simulator/

• One Life Game

An FPS where you only get one life. No restarts, no second chances.

https://absurd.website/one-life-game/

• SYNC2KILL

Your in-game moves control real-world drones. You play. They kill.

https://absurd.website/sync2kill/

• Add Luck to Your e-Store 💸

A little waving cat widget that (maybe) makes people buy more.

https://absurd.website/lucky-cat/

• Microtasks for Meatbags

Rent a human soul to do tasks for AI.

https://absurd.website/microtasks-for-meatbags/

• OPERATION D-DAY: ONE SECOND OF WAR [game]

A 3D shooter where every second counts.

https://absurd.website/dday/

• LingoPrio

Unlock 350+ words across 5 languages in minutes.

https://absurd.website/lingoprio/

• Artist’s Death Effect Database

Tracking how an artist’s death impacts the value of their work.

https://absurd.website/artists-death-effect/

• Sexy Math

Making math sexy again.

https://absurd.website/sexy-math/

• ChillyParent

One-click parenting, millennial-style.

https://absurd.website/chillyparent/

• Easy Pet Drop Box

Drop it like it’s hot — but for pets.

https://absurd.website/easy-pet-drop-box/

• Spot The Differences

The classic game, absurdified.

https://absurd.website/spot-the-differences/

• Influencer Overnight

When the account reaches 100k followers, I give it away to one random follower.

https://absurd.website/influencer-overnight/

• Stealing From Dreams

Choose an image, and I’ll turn it into real art.

https://absurd.website/stealing-from-dreams/

• A Guide For Aliens To Live On Earth

Because extraterrestrial visitors deserve a proper guidebook.

https://absurd.website/a-guide-for-aliens-to-live-on-earth/

• Puzzle Solvers Agency

Send me your puzzle, Lego, or game — I’ll solve it for you.

https://absurd.website/puzzle-solvers-agency

• Absurd Toilet Water

Perfume made from toilet bowl water. Yes, really.

https://absurd.website/toilet-water

• OPEN Celebrity

Free, AI-generated celebrity archetypes.

https://absurd.website/open-celebrity/

• Invisible Lingerie

The sexiest lingerie you can (not) see.

https://absurd.website/invisible-lingerie/

• White Label Art Agency

I create art for wannabe artists.

https://absurd.website/white-label-art-agency/

• Trip to Mars

A real-time spaceflight sim: 210 days to reach Mars.

https://absurd.website/trip-to-mars/

• Slow Delivery Service

If slow living is good, why not slow delivery?

https://absurd.website/slow-delivery-service

• Offset Your CO₂ Emissions

Offset your footprint by buying me a Tesla.

https://absurd.website/offset-your-carbon-footprint

• Helicopter Jobs

Earn money doing gloriously pointless jobs.

https://absurd.website/helicopter-jobs

• Synchronic Video Battle

Watch two sides at once. Vote for the chaos.

https://absurd.website/video-battle/

• Eyes Dating Site

A dating site for eyes only. No faces, no bios, just staring.

https://absurd.website/eyes-dating-site

• Magnetic Buy Now Button

A button that literally pulls your cursor toward “buy.”

https://absurd.website/magnetic-buy-now-button

• ’90 Web Design Art Studio – Y2K

Deliberately “ugly” retro websites as art.

https://absurd.website/y2k-web-design

• Dark Mandala

A coloring book with only one color: black.

https://absurd.website/dark-mandala/

• Buy Nothing Store

The only thing you need is… nothing.

https://buynothingstore.bigcartel.com/

+ few secret projects for my absurd members only.

• • •

You can explore all projects (and catch the next absurd drop) on my website.

