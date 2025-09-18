34 Startup Ideas Too Absurd To Exist, So I Built Them Anyway

I love coming up with strange, absurd ideas for businesses, services, and startups. I know most of them would never survive in the real world — they’re too weird, too impractical, too nonsensical to ever make money.
But instead of keeping them in my head, I decided to actually build them.
Every month, I launch a new absurd project. Here’s what I’ve made so far:
More info: absurd.website
Absurd projects by absurd.website
• Better Timer
A timer that runs a little faster, a little slower — and somehow better.
https://absurd.website/better-timer/
• Slow Internet Simulator
The agony of dial-up, reimagined as nostalgia.
https://absurd.website/slow-internet-simulator/
• One Life Game
An FPS where you only get one life. No restarts, no second chances.
https://absurd.website/one-life-game/
• SYNC2KILL
Your in-game moves control real-world drones. You play. They kill.
https://absurd.website/sync2kill/
• Add Luck to Your e-Store 💸
A little waving cat widget that (maybe) makes people buy more.
https://absurd.website/lucky-cat/
• Microtasks for Meatbags
Rent a human soul to do tasks for AI.
https://absurd.website/microtasks-for-meatbags/
• OPERATION D-DAY: ONE SECOND OF WAR [game]
A 3D shooter where every second counts.
https://absurd.website/dday/
• LingoPrio
Unlock 350+ words across 5 languages in minutes.
https://absurd.website/lingoprio/
• Artist’s Death Effect Database
Tracking how an artist’s death impacts the value of their work.
https://absurd.website/artists-death-effect/
• Sexy Math
Making math sexy again.
https://absurd.website/sexy-math/
• ChillyParent
One-click parenting, millennial-style.
https://absurd.website/chillyparent/
• Easy Pet Drop Box
Drop it like it’s hot — but for pets.
https://absurd.website/easy-pet-drop-box/
• Spot The Differences
The classic game, absurdified.
https://absurd.website/spot-the-differences/
• Influencer Overnight
When the account reaches 100k followers, I give it away to one random follower.
https://absurd.website/influencer-overnight/
• Stealing From Dreams
Choose an image, and I’ll turn it into real art.
https://absurd.website/stealing-from-dreams/
• A Guide For Aliens To Live On Earth
Because extraterrestrial visitors deserve a proper guidebook.
https://absurd.website/a-guide-for-aliens-to-live-on-earth/
• Puzzle Solvers Agency
Send me your puzzle, Lego, or game — I’ll solve it for you.
https://absurd.website/puzzle-solvers-agency
• Absurd Toilet Water
Perfume made from toilet bowl water. Yes, really.
https://absurd.website/toilet-water
• OPEN Celebrity
Free, AI-generated celebrity archetypes.
https://absurd.website/open-celebrity/
• Invisible Lingerie
The sexiest lingerie you can (not) see.
https://absurd.website/invisible-lingerie/
• White Label Art Agency
I create art for wannabe artists.
https://absurd.website/white-label-art-agency/
• Trip to Mars
A real-time spaceflight sim: 210 days to reach Mars.
https://absurd.website/trip-to-mars/
• Slow Delivery Service
If slow living is good, why not slow delivery?
https://absurd.website/slow-delivery-service
• Offset Your CO₂ Emissions
Offset your footprint by buying me a Tesla.
https://absurd.website/offset-your-carbon-footprint
• Helicopter Jobs
Earn money doing gloriously pointless jobs.
https://absurd.website/helicopter-jobs
• Synchronic Video Battle
Watch two sides at once. Vote for the chaos.
https://absurd.website/video-battle/
• Eyes Dating Site
A dating site for eyes only. No faces, no bios, just staring.
https://absurd.website/eyes-dating-site
• Magnetic Buy Now Button
A button that literally pulls your cursor toward “buy.”
https://absurd.website/magnetic-buy-now-button
• ’90 Web Design Art Studio – Y2K
Deliberately “ugly” retro websites as art.
https://absurd.website/y2k-web-design
• Dark Mandala
A coloring book with only one color: black.
https://absurd.website/dark-mandala/
• Buy Nothing Store
The only thing you need is… nothing.
https://buynothingstore.bigcartel.com/
+ few secret projects for my absurd members only.
• • •
You can explore all projects (and catch the next absurd drop) on my website.
Absurd projects by absurd.website
Absurd projects by absurd.website
Absurd projects by absurd.website
Follow Us