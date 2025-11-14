Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

We are all familiar with pin-up pictures, especially with the recent revival of all things vintage and retro. While most of the world associates pin-ups with such ladies like Page and Monroe, it is undeniable that a big part of the pin-up world consists of various suggestive illustrations. So when artist David Jablow was given a vintage novelty doodle pad, he knew there’s plenty of scenarios he could put the seemingly nude, under-drawn lady in. And he got to work!
Bored Panda reached out to David Jablow for a short interview and he responded with some information about himself and his creative ideas. “I’ve been drawing my entire life,” Jablow said, “it’s always been one of my favorite activities, specifically cartooning and illustration.” The artist who lives and works in Philadelphia, PA also revealed that he’s been working on his funny doodles for the past 10 years and has over a hundred as of now (and no plan on stopping).
More info: davidjablow.com | Instagram
Here is the original piece Jablow started with to create his art
#1
Image source: David Jablow
#2
Image source: David Jablow
#3
Image source: David Jablow
#4
Image source: David Jablow
#5
Image source: David Jablow
#6
Image source: David Jablow
#7
Image source: David Jablow
#8
Image source: David Jablow
#9
Image source: David Jablow
#10
Image source: David Jablow
#11
Image source: David Jablow
#12
Image source: David Jablow
#13
Image source: David Jablow
#14
Image source: David Jablow
#15
Image source: David Jablow
#16
Image source: David Jablow
#17
Image source: David Jablow
#18
Image source: David Jablow
#19
Image source: David Jablow
#20
Image source: David Jablow
#21
Image source: David Jablow
#22
Image source: David Jablow
#23
Image source: David Jablow
#24
Image source: David Jablow
#25
Image source: David Jablow
#26
Image source: David Jablow
#27
Image source: David Jablow
#28
Image source: David Jablow
#29
Image source: David Jablow
#30
Image source: David Jablow
#31
Image source: David Jablow
#32
Image source: David Jablow
#33
Image source: David Jablow
#34
Image source: David Jablow
#35
Image source: David Jablow
Follow Us