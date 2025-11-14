Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

by

We are all familiar with pin-up pictures, especially with the recent revival of all things vintage and retro. While most of the world associates pin-ups with such ladies like Page and Monroe, it is undeniable that a big part of the pin-up world consists of various suggestive illustrations. So when artist David Jablow was given a vintage novelty doodle pad, he knew there’s plenty of scenarios he could put the seemingly nude, under-drawn lady in. And he got to work!

Bored Panda reached out to David Jablow for a short interview and he responded with some information about himself and his creative ideas. “I’ve been drawing my entire life,” Jablow said, “it’s always been one of my favorite activities, specifically cartooning and illustration.” The artist who lives and works in Philadelphia, PA also revealed that he’s been working on his funny doodles for the past 10 years and has over a hundred as of now (and no plan on stopping).

More info: davidjablow.com | Instagram

Here is the original piece Jablow started with to create his art

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

#1

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#2

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#3

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#4

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#5

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#6

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#7

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#8

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#9

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#10

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#11

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#12

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#13

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#14

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#15

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#16

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#17

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#18

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#19

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#20

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#21

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#22

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#23

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#24

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#25

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#26

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#27

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#28

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#29

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#30

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#31

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#32

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#33

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#34

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

#35

Artist Proves There Are No Limits To Creativity By Creating 35 Different Illustrations Using One Base

Image source: David Jablow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It’s Borderline Ridiculous
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why The Fables Comic Book Series Should Become A TV Show
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2020
This Woman Shares What It’s Like To Be An Unwanted Child And Makes A Powerful Point Supporting Abortion Rights
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Paris’ New Law Allows Anyone To Plant Urban Gardens
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Longmire Ending Explained: How Does The Western Series End?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2023
After Seeing How The U.S. Deals With Protesters, Scotland Votes To Stop The Supply Of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, And Riot Gear To The U.S.
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.