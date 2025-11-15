50 Animals Who Had To Travel And Still Behaved More Civilized Than Many People

by

Everyone’s longing for traveling these days. I don’t know how much I’d give for that sweet moment of being seated on a plane, cramming my legs by the window, hoping there won’t be a screaming baby sitting right next to me. Oh, the joys of open borders from the pre-pandemic world!

And as we wait for the covid chaos to stop savaging the globe, and our beloved air, sea, and land transport to resume to normal, let’s take a look at some precious pics of pets traveling instead of us. From dogs bamboozling the plane cabin to pony-turned flight attendants, these are the support animals who make the joys of commuting even more pawsome.

Hand-picked by Bored Panda, the compilation combines two of our favorite things, animals and travel, so make sure to hit the upvote button on your favorite animals on board sightings!

#1 My Wife Is A Flight Attendant And Uses Her Benefits To Help Transfer Animals To Shelters That Value Life A Bit More Than Others. Today’s Guest Was Pepper

Image source: Tjwell

#2 This Is Athena. It’s Her First Train Trip And She’s A Little Scared, But Being Brave As Heck

Image source: mayaxs

#3 A Girl And Her Raven On The Running Subway

#4 My Blind Stepdad’s Guide Dog Axel. They Went On A Week Long Pilgrimage And Are Now Returning Home. This Was Him On The Train Hugging My Stepdad’s Foot. Such A Good Boi

Image source: ghost_snakk

#5 She Took The Midnight Train Going Anywhere

Image source: GallowBoob

#6 Saying Hey From The NYC Subway

Image source: goldenretrievers

#7 So Apparently We Are Bringing Llamas On The Max Now. I Guess Alpaca Bit Of Extra Snacks With Me Next Time

Image source: kickasserole

#8 On The Train And Saw This Friendly Face

Image source: DarkXXShadowXX

#9 On The Subway

Image source: Bodegacats_

#10 On The Train To Manchester

Image source: LaylaMil

#11 Rescue Dog Travelling To Forever Home Gets His Own Seat On Ferry

Image source: Ssssgatk

#12 You Saw Penguins On A Plane? My Papps Was Flying It

Image source: -Loves2Spooge-

#13 Sat Next To This Happy Little Guy On A Plane

Image source: neoinside

#14 This Guy And His Dog On My Flight Right Now. They Have Been Like This For Over 2 Hours

Image source: willdogs

#15 My Friend Saw This Guy On The Metro

Image source: Morbanth

#16 This Girl Named Panda Smiled At Me Like This For Her Entire Plane Ride Shift (Service Dog)

Image source: librolass

#17 I See Your Dog On A Plane And Raise You A Booped Dog On A Plane

Image source: SucculentGravy

#18 This Little Kitty Had Its Own Seat On The Three Hour Train Ride I Was On In Spain! It Sat So Nicely For The Whole Time

Image source: AgrippaAurelius

#19 Kitten Likes Traveling

Image source: ozgurnevres

#20 This Guy Is Going To Make The Flight Much More Enjoyable! He’s So Happy To Fly

Image source: captainrustic

#21 Future Search-And-Rescue Dog Echo Took A 13 Hour Trip Home With Me This Week, Including Three Flights. She’s A Trooper

Image source: oddlylovely

#22 Puppy On His First Flight

Image source: _TheGermanGuy_

#23 I’m A Flight Attendant And This Was My First Passenger This Morning. She Made My Day! Meet Zuri

Image source: TheSagaOfCrystar

#24 Bentley Got To Meet The Captain After Our Flight Home Last Night

Image source: iamkokonutz

#25 Traveling Koalas

Image source: Qantas

#26 I Made A New Friend On The Train

Image source: odin99999

#27 He Makes Her Hold His Hand On The Subway

Image source: a-patientwolf

#28 I Was Lucky Enough To Sit Next To This Little One On My Plane Ride The Other Night

Image source: thecrudegentleman

#29 This Is How Desmond Sleeps On A Plane

Image source: Anniba

#30 This Dude On The Train Wouldn’t Stop Staring At Me

Image source: ConBupintheclub

#31 This Dog Sitting At A Subway

Image source: boredwatermelon

#32 “I’m A Tax-Paying Citizen Taking Public Transport Now”

Image source: Harryism

#33 Joey The Therapy Dog Was Spotted On A Plane Taking A Well-Deserved Nap (Pic Taken With Permission). He Visits Patients In Hospitals And Even Has His Own Business Card

Image source: Kristin Petersdorf

#34 Look At This A***e Using Up Two Seats Like He Owns The Train Or Something

Image source: unknown

#35 Two Old Best Friends Having A Little Snooze On The Bus

Image source: ONESIXEIGHTTERD

#36 I Asked To Be Seated Next To The Cutest Guy On The Plane

Image source: bofstein

#37 This Irish Setter Didn’t Win The Best In Its Group At Westminster, But It Won The Best In First Class On My Flight

Image source: mepper

#38 This Police Trauma Dog On My Wife’s Flight Today

This was on a flight immediately after my wife’s first flight had to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble. I think she could tell my wife was having a ruff day.

Image source: sixgunmaniac

#39 His First Time On A Train

Image source: Foz90

#40 “Is Airplane Mode A Joke To You Karen?”

Image source: jimmy_bones_

#41 This Little Guy Just Flew Across Canada With Me. As You Can See In His Eyes, He Was Not Happy About It. Now Home Safe And Sound

Image source: ThwartedRomantic

#42 This Guy Sitting Next To Me On The Flight Was All Business

Image source: MaximusRaeke

#43 Pets Take Over Plane Cabin On Fort Mcmurray Fire Evacuee Flight

Image source: spankr

#44 My Friend Just Sent Me This Live From Rome Subway

Image source: st1nkf1st

#45 Flight Attendant: Episode 7

Image source: Goldendexter

#46 Subway Lion

Image source: 8ballofstoke

#47 Just Got Onto A Train. Then This Little Guy Appears Under My Seat

Image source: sliceofcakesan

#48 My Good Boi And Service Animal In Training, Nigel, Enjoying His First Practice Ride On The Metro

Image source: unicodebee

#49 Just A Lady With Her Pet Duck On The Metro

Image source: K_SOUKY

#50 Hush Little Baby, Don’t Say A Word. Found Them In A Train In London

Image source: RealRider

