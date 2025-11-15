50 Animals Who Had To Travel And Still Behaved More Civilized Than Many People

Everyone’s longing for traveling these days. I don’t know how much I’d give for that sweet moment of being seated on a plane, cramming my legs by the window, hoping there won’t be a screaming baby sitting right next to me. Oh, the joys of open borders from the pre-pandemic world!
And as we wait for the covid chaos to stop savaging the globe, and our beloved air, sea, and land transport to resume to normal, let’s take a look at some precious pics of pets traveling instead of us. From dogs bamboozling the plane cabin to pony-turned flight attendants, these are the support animals who make the joys of commuting even more pawsome.
Hand-picked by Bored Panda, the compilation combines two of our favorite things, animals and travel, so make sure to hit the upvote button on your favorite animals on board sightings!
#1 My Wife Is A Flight Attendant And Uses Her Benefits To Help Transfer Animals To Shelters That Value Life A Bit More Than Others. Today’s Guest Was Pepper
Image source: Tjwell
#2 This Is Athena. It’s Her First Train Trip And She’s A Little Scared, But Being Brave As Heck
Image source: mayaxs
#3 A Girl And Her Raven On The Running Subway
#4 My Blind Stepdad’s Guide Dog Axel. They Went On A Week Long Pilgrimage And Are Now Returning Home. This Was Him On The Train Hugging My Stepdad’s Foot. Such A Good Boi
Image source: ghost_snakk
#5 She Took The Midnight Train Going Anywhere
Image source: GallowBoob
#6 Saying Hey From The NYC Subway
Image source: goldenretrievers
#7 So Apparently We Are Bringing Llamas On The Max Now. I Guess Alpaca Bit Of Extra Snacks With Me Next Time
Image source: kickasserole
#8 On The Train And Saw This Friendly Face
Image source: DarkXXShadowXX
#9 On The Subway
Image source: Bodegacats_
#10 On The Train To Manchester
Image source: LaylaMil
#11 Rescue Dog Travelling To Forever Home Gets His Own Seat On Ferry
Image source: Ssssgatk
#12 You Saw Penguins On A Plane? My Papps Was Flying It
Image source: -Loves2Spooge-
#13 Sat Next To This Happy Little Guy On A Plane
Image source: neoinside
#14 This Guy And His Dog On My Flight Right Now. They Have Been Like This For Over 2 Hours
Image source: willdogs
#15 My Friend Saw This Guy On The Metro
Image source: Morbanth
#16 This Girl Named Panda Smiled At Me Like This For Her Entire Plane Ride Shift (Service Dog)
Image source: librolass
#17 I See Your Dog On A Plane And Raise You A Booped Dog On A Plane
Image source: SucculentGravy
#18 This Little Kitty Had Its Own Seat On The Three Hour Train Ride I Was On In Spain! It Sat So Nicely For The Whole Time
Image source: AgrippaAurelius
#19 Kitten Likes Traveling
Image source: ozgurnevres
#20 This Guy Is Going To Make The Flight Much More Enjoyable! He’s So Happy To Fly
Image source: captainrustic
#21 Future Search-And-Rescue Dog Echo Took A 13 Hour Trip Home With Me This Week, Including Three Flights. She’s A Trooper
Image source: oddlylovely
#22 Puppy On His First Flight
Image source: _TheGermanGuy_
#23 I’m A Flight Attendant And This Was My First Passenger This Morning. She Made My Day! Meet Zuri
Image source: TheSagaOfCrystar
#24 Bentley Got To Meet The Captain After Our Flight Home Last Night
Image source: iamkokonutz
#25 Traveling Koalas
Image source: Qantas
#26 I Made A New Friend On The Train
Image source: odin99999
#27 He Makes Her Hold His Hand On The Subway
Image source: a-patientwolf
#28 I Was Lucky Enough To Sit Next To This Little One On My Plane Ride The Other Night
Image source: thecrudegentleman
#29 This Is How Desmond Sleeps On A Plane
Image source: Anniba
#30 This Dude On The Train Wouldn’t Stop Staring At Me
Image source: ConBupintheclub
#31 This Dog Sitting At A Subway
Image source: boredwatermelon
#32 “I’m A Tax-Paying Citizen Taking Public Transport Now”
Image source: Harryism
#33 Joey The Therapy Dog Was Spotted On A Plane Taking A Well-Deserved Nap (Pic Taken With Permission). He Visits Patients In Hospitals And Even Has His Own Business Card
Image source: Kristin Petersdorf
#34 Look At This A***e Using Up Two Seats Like He Owns The Train Or Something
Image source: unknown
#35 Two Old Best Friends Having A Little Snooze On The Bus
Image source: ONESIXEIGHTTERD
#36 I Asked To Be Seated Next To The Cutest Guy On The Plane
Image source: bofstein
#37 This Irish Setter Didn’t Win The Best In Its Group At Westminster, But It Won The Best In First Class On My Flight
Image source: mepper
#38 This Police Trauma Dog On My Wife’s Flight Today
This was on a flight immediately after my wife’s first flight had to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble. I think she could tell my wife was having a ruff day.
Image source: sixgunmaniac
#39 His First Time On A Train
Image source: Foz90
#40 “Is Airplane Mode A Joke To You Karen?”
Image source: jimmy_bones_
#41 This Little Guy Just Flew Across Canada With Me. As You Can See In His Eyes, He Was Not Happy About It. Now Home Safe And Sound
Image source: ThwartedRomantic
#42 This Guy Sitting Next To Me On The Flight Was All Business
Image source: MaximusRaeke
#43 Pets Take Over Plane Cabin On Fort Mcmurray Fire Evacuee Flight
Image source: spankr
#44 My Friend Just Sent Me This Live From Rome Subway
Image source: st1nkf1st
#45 Flight Attendant: Episode 7
Image source: Goldendexter
#46 Subway Lion
Image source: 8ballofstoke
#47 Just Got Onto A Train. Then This Little Guy Appears Under My Seat
Image source: sliceofcakesan
#48 My Good Boi And Service Animal In Training, Nigel, Enjoying His First Practice Ride On The Metro
Image source: unicodebee
#49 Just A Lady With Her Pet Duck On The Metro
Image source: K_SOUKY
#50 Hush Little Baby, Don’t Say A Word. Found Them In A Train In London
Image source: RealRider
