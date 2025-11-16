“Do You Really Want That On Your Body Forever?”: 30 Of The Worst Tattoos Shared On This Online Group

They say you’re gonna regret it, you’ll get bored with it, it will look bad when you age, and so and so on. Although we know it’s not true, the prejudice against tattoos still exists, but it usually comes from people whose skin is a blank page.

Sometimes, however, tattoos do indeed turn out not quite as cool and beautiful as you imagined. And it’s fine. In fact, they may end up on this entertaining corner of Reddit which goes by the all-telling title “Shitty Tattoos.”

The community gather ink art aficionados to ‘celebrate’ (and not just mock!) their not-so-perfect tattoos, share some inspirational cover ups, and have a good laugh. Scroll down to see the funniest and the best of the worst ones!

#1 If It’s Up, Then It’s Up, Then It’s Up, Then It’s Stuck!

Image source: Rainbow_Soul_Poet

#2 Mom Knows Best

Image source: FourSeasonsMoving

#3 Thankfully She Had The First “Artist” Stop Before It Was Too Late To Save

Image source: anywhereplease

#4 Beautiful Cultural Tattoos

Image source: ilovegecko

#5 I Drunkenly Tattooed Some Inspiration On Myself From Nessie

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Found On Ig. This Makes Me Appreciate All My Tattoos

Image source: rainbow-sparklz

#7 Got A S**tty Tattoo Today! Girlfriend Is Starting Out Trying To Learn How To Tattoo And I Thought It’d Be Fun To Get Her To Tattoo Me. Obviously Wasn’t Expecting Much. I Think The Sloppy Lines Really Add To The Character Of A Depressed Ratatouille!

Image source: Chemo55

#8 Yikes! Showing It Off Like A Boss

Image source: elizabubblehead

#9 Wolf Tatoos Are The Best

Image source: MischievousDoodle

#10 This Is It, Guys

Image source: mossvd

#11 One Of The Sexiest Pinup I’ve Seen

Image source: faizanmzn

#12 This Sh**ty Apartment Tattoo Of A Pikachu I Got, They F***ed Up The Left Eye So I Said Just Throw An Eye Patch On There

Image source: crazyhawk44

#13 But Why?

Image source: Important-Stomach406

#14 I Am Simultaneously Convulsing And Crying. This Is Terrible

Image source: Mjestik

#15 Gosh

Image source: fliminglaps

#16 They Did Timon Dirty

Image source: QuesoDino

#17 I Believe This Belongs Here

Image source: Bueno916

#18 Somke Weed

Image source: RockyPennis

#19 When You Have 9 Attempts At A Circle And Fail Every Time

Image source: missbooie

#20 They’ve Worked Out The Formula For Life

Image source: woo46

#21 Oops, I Meant Hollie

Image source: humblepieone

#22 It’s.. Kinda Cute Though

Image source: the_misfit_123

#23 My Brother’s Many Drunken Nights Tattoos

Image source: Bri_Cox2018

#24 🧿👄🧿

Image source: skylane890

#25 Saw This Loser At The Local McDonald’s

Image source: ChuklzDaJ

#26 Franklin

Image source: ananonymousbear

#27 What A Subtle Coverup

Image source: eo97

#28 Imagine Having This Kind Of Cover Up, I’d Be Livid

Image source: Neurexine1

#29 Live, Laugh, Limp Bizkit

Image source: pegchinks-

#30 What They Asked For vs. What They Got, They Were Told By The Artist That They Could Do Realism

Image source: the_misfit_123

