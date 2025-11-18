Boss Gives Employee 1 Out Of 5 Score In A Yearly Review For No Reason, Receives Petty Revenge

The people you work with might end up making or breaking any given job. Unfortunately, this is double as true for the people who manage you. A bad manager makes workers get inventive on ways to keep their heads above water. Sometimes this means finding catharsis in taking some control back and enacting revenge.
A woman was tired of her micromanaging boss making her life hard, so she decided to sign him up to every single email list she could find. She was vindicated when his email was bombarded so intensely that he could hardly find anything.
Micromanagers are more than a micro annoyance
So one worker came up with an ingenious idea to get back at her boss
A clogged-up inbox is a bigger issue than many people realize
OP’s strategy is a time-honored classic, particularly as mailing lists “help” to make sure the unwanted email ends up straight in the person’s inbox and not in the spam folder. These days, mostly for the better, emailing services tend to know when an incoming message is wanted and when it’s a scam.
Internet historians believe that the first spam email was sent in 1978 by a man named Gary Thuerk, a marketing manager. This somehow feels deeply correct. Unlike its modern equivalents, which can reach millions of people in minutes, his email was sent out to a “mere” 600 addresses out there.
Unfortunately, in the current day and age, spam is still a massive, unceasing, but unnoticed part of emailing. Some research suggests that up to 90% of all global email traffic are spam messages. It’s honestly a miracle of spam filters that all of us aren’t struggling with thousands of daily emails. Shockingly, a massive portion of this spam can be traced back to around 200 spammers.
This is even worse if you are a public figure, particularly one with money. Bill Gates, reportedly, receives around four million emails per year, the vast majority of which are spam. This was just in 2004, one has to imagine the strain his address alone puts email servers under. This, among other things, is one of the main reasons Gmail and most other popular mail services now just delete old spam messages.
Revenge is a pretty cathartic experience when done in moderation
Of course, OP, quite cleverly, got around this by simply making it look like her annoying boss voluntarily added his email address to these various lists. On top of a classic bit of revenge, this is also a wonderful way to keep him so busy sorting messages every single day that he doesn’t have time to micromanage.
It’s also important to note that revenge brings with it a feeling of justice, which is more important than one might think. After all, all too often people in power who misuse that same power end up suffering few, if any, negative consequences. OP describes the various ways this particular boss is a pain in the rear end. The knowledge that she pulled a fast one on him and got away with it is no doubt a cherished memory.
Like anyone who has had to deal with a terrible manager or boss, retaining some power by inconveniencing them is deeply satisfying. Bonus points if they can’t even get back at you for it. This is also the core of why so many people flock to these stories. A revenge plot follows the most solid story structure, complete with a protagonist and a wrong put right. This is perhaps why people are so open about sharing work-stories, it’s both interesting, a warning to others, and, importantly, catharsis.
