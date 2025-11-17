Hey Lady Pandas, What Do Men Do Or Say To You That They Believe Is A Compliment, But Is Quite The Opposite?

As you know, men aren’t always in tune with women.
#1
“You’d look prettier if you smiled! Give us a smile!!”
Don’t demand a woman smile at you – you are not giving us a compliment – we aren’t here to perform and be pretty for you – and if that’s your opening line you will be scowled at at the very least.
#2
Insisting like an idiot when she clearly told you she was NOT interested.
Behaving like women owe you things – to smile for you, to interact with you, to date you etc. News flash: they don’t.
Taking her politeness as an invitation to harassment.
Mansplaining and patronizing her. It’s so insulting.
Jealousy in a relationship. “If I’m jealous, that means I love you.” No, it only shows how insecure and childish you are.
#3
When they tell a so called joke about how they end up with the woman performing sexual favors on them. So NOT funny and
like that’s gonna get you laid? NOT!!! NOT funny. Not intelligent sounding and STOP with the d*ck pics already! Like for real, stop. Seriously, keep your Little mouse in your trousers!
#4
“Hey there pretty thang” Like ew I don’t need that at this hour.
#5
Back in the day (like in my 20’s) I had two different dudes, who claimed to be into me, mention my “child bearing hips” in a complimentary manner. I did not take it that way.
#6
catcalling and telling us to smile more. my prehistoric bus driver said this every day for a month and i turned around gave him the dirtiest look and said “I AM NOT OBLIGATED TO SMILE AT YOU.” he still looks at me and my friends asses but he doesn’t tell us to smile also im a biological girl but im genderfluid lol
