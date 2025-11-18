Lucky Coincidences: 20 Perfectly Timed Pictures Taken By Edas Wong (New Pics)

These days, many of us become street photographers without even realizing it. There are moments when something appears funny or absurd simply because two random elements align perfectly at the right time and from the right angle, creating an amusing match. We instinctively grab our smartphones, trying to capture this lucky coincidence, and often succeed in snapping a shot we can share with friends for a good laugh.

There are also photographers who can be considered professionals in this discipline. Dedicated to constantly observing their surroundings, people like Edas Wong from Hong Kong have a unique talent for capturing these priceless moments. When photographed at the right time and place, they become a real treat for street photography enthusiasts.

Scroll down to explore Wong’s latest images, and if you’d like to see more of his work, be sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier photos.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

Image source: edaswong

#2

Image source: edaswong

#3

Image source: edaswong

#4

Image source: edaswong

#5

Image source: edaswong

#6

Image source: edaswong

#7

Image source: edaswong

#8

Image source: edaswong

#9

Image source: edaswong

#10

Image source: edaswong

#11

Image source: edaswong

#12

Image source: edaswong

#13

Image source: edaswong

#14

Image source: edaswong

#15

Image source: edaswong

#16

Image source: edaswong

#17

Image source: edaswong

#18

Image source: edaswong

#19

Image source: edaswong

#20

Image source: edaswong

Patrick Penrose
