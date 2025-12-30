“Only In NYC”: 20 Fun Facts About The City That Never Runs Out Of Stories

Remember that Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ song about New York being a city of dreams where anything is possible? They weren’t exaggerating.
New York is packed with oddities you won’t find anywhere else. Some are spooky, others goofy, but all of them are guaranteed to amaze.
Let’s dive into the top 20 facts that capture the bold, bizarre, and endlessly fascinating side of the city.
#1 NY Is the Only City in the World With Over a Hundred Nicknames
Everyone knows New York is called the Big Apple or Empire City. But those are just the tip of the iceberg. American etymologist Barry Popik has documented more than 100 nicknames for the city.
Some come from pop culture, others from politics or history. Fear City was coined in the 1970s when thousands of police and firefighters distributed warning pamphlets during a wave of layoffs. The Modern Gomorrah reflected the rise in crime in 19th-century Manhattan.
Other creative nicknames include The City So Nice They Named It Twice, Hometown on the Hudson, Brick City, and The Hub of the Universe. Love it or hate it, New York has an identity for everyone.
Image source: pictures.of.ny / Instagram
#2 NY Is The Only US City Giving Tokyo and Paris a Run For Their Michelin Stars
New York’s food scene is as legendary as the city itself. With 71 Michelin-starred restaurants (some sources say 85), it’s the only city outside Europe and Asia with that level of culinary acclaim.
The Michelin Guide, which honors restaurants with exceptional cuisine, began evaluating US establishments only in 2005.
Since then, New York has risen to the top. Four more restaurants recently earned stars: Muku and Huso in Tribeca, and Yamada and Bridges in Chinatown. Sushi Sho also climbed the ranks and now holds the rare three-star distinction.
San Francisco follows behind among US cities, with 34 Michelin-starred venues.
Image source: exqz.nyc / Instagram
#3 The Last NYC Mayor To Get Promoted Was in 1869
For all its prestige, being Mayor of New York City hasn’t exactly been a springboard to higher office. In fact, Business Insider notes that the last to do it was John T. Hoffman, elected Governor of New York in 1869.
Why the dry spell? Some say the job is too complex, making NYC mayors less appealing on the national stage. Others think the city’s political style doesn’t translate well outside its borders. Or maybe, as The Atlantic suggests, Americans prefer outsiders over seasoned city leaders.
Image source: zohrankmamdani / Instagram
#4 NYC Is the Last Home for Dozens of Dying Languages
New York is the most linguistically diverse city in the world, and for some languages, it’s the only place they still exist.
A 2012 BBC report found that the last speakers of Gottscheer, a nearly extinct Germanic language, were living in Queens.
The city is also home to Garifuna, spoken in Honduras and Belize, and Judeo-Kashani, once spoken in Kashan, Iran, now spoken by a few speakers on Long Island, as noted by the New York Times.
National Geographic highlighted Seke, a language from Nepal, now kept alive by a small community in Brooklyn. NYC isn’t just a cultural capital, it’s also a linguistic time capsule.
Image source: Globalphile.com
#5 You Can Still Visit Hamilton’s Real-Life NYC Haunts
Already seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton on Broadway? The real-life story is just as compelling, and many of the places from Alexander Hamilton’s dramatic life remain in New York today.
You can start at Fraunces Tavern, where he and Aaron Burr had their final social meeting before their infamous duel. From there, check out Wall Street landmarks like Federal Hall, 57 Maiden Lane, and Trinity Church, where he’s buried.
Other notable Hamilton spots include his final home at 82 Jane St, the Hamilton Grange, and the Morris-Jumel Mansion, his oldest surviving residence.
Image source: jaapmodder / Instagram
#6 Wall Street Was Born Under a Tree in NYC
The world’s largest stock market, the New York Stock Exchange, traces its roots to a deal made under a tree in 1792. As TIME Magazine reports, 24 brokers gathered beneath a buttonwood tree to sign what became known as the Buttonwood Agreement.
The agreement came in the wake of a financial panic triggered by the actions of speculator William Duer. While Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton attempted to stabilize the situation, it was this agreement that restored order.
The original document is still preserved in the NYSE Building, where a symbolic buttonwood tree stands outside as a tribute.
Today, NYC is home to both the NYSE and NASDAQ, the two largest stock exchanges in the world.
Image source: nyclovesnyc / Instagram
#7 NYC Is Home to Multiple Three-Peat Championship Teams
The New York Yankees are the most decorated team in Major League Baseball history, with 27 World Series titles. But they also hold a rarer record: they’re the only team in MLB to pull off a three-peat not once, but three times.
They won three or more consecutive titles in 1936 to 1939, 1949 to 1953, and 1998 to 2000. According to Sports Illustrated, only the Oakland A’s have pulled off a single three-peat.
And it’s not just baseball. New York has dominated across sports. The Islanders won four consecutive NHL titles from 1980 to 1983, and the New York Arrows did the same in indoor soccer from 1978 to 1984, as highlighted by Secret NYC.
Image source: imagncontent / Instagram
#8 NYC Created the Artists Who Changed Modern Art
Modern art, as we know it, would look very different without New York. From the 1940s onward, the city’s openness and creative energy helped shape movements that redefined how art was made and understood, as explored by Maddox Gallery.
When Abstract Expressionism emerged, New York gave artists like Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning, and Franz Kline the freedom to break rules and experiment. Their rise helped shift the art world’s center of gravity away from Europe, as noted by City Monitor.
The same pattern followed in the 1960s with the Pop Art movement. New York nurtured artists such as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Richard Prince, and Jeff Koons, whose work reflected the city’s mix of culture, commerce, and rebellion, according to The Art Story.
Image source: poparttrio / Instagram
#9 NYC Hosts the Only Grand Slam That Never Fully Shut Down
New York is home to the US Open, the only Grand Slam tournament to continue through World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon were suspended during these global crises, the US Open continued, underscoring the tournament’s resilience and the city behind it.
Since its founding in 1881, the US Open has been suspended just once, in 1917, shortly before the United States entered World War I.
The tournament is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as its centerpiece. Known for its energy and style, the event has become tennis’s most fashionable stage.
Image source: sportsrender / Instagram
#10 A Small New York Town Helped Popularize Jell-O, Marshmallows, and French’s Mustard
At first glance, Jell-O, marshmallows, and French’s mustard seem entirely unrelated. But all three share an important link to Rochester, New York.
Jell-O was created in 1897 by local carpenter Pearle B. Wait, who was looking for a faster, cheaper way to make gelatin desserts. He sold the formula to businessman Orator F. Woodward two years later, helping turn it into a household staple.
French’s mustard followed in 1904, when the French brothers developed the bright yellow condiment that quickly gained nationwide popularity.
Marshmallows also owe their rise to Rochester. In 1885, Joseph B. Demerath invented a machine that enabled large-scale production. While not all three products were developed directly in Rochester, the city played a key role in bringing them to the masses.
Beyond food, Rochester has been responsible for other notable creations, from Kodak cameras to the garbage plate.
Image source: junkfoodcanada / Instagram
#11 Oyster Shells Once Covered an Entire NYC Street
Pearl Street got its name for a reason. According to local lore, the street was once paved with discarded oyster shells when oysters were one of New York’s most common foods.
The New York Public Library explains that Dutch settlers called the road Paerlstraat, and oysters were so plentiful that Ellis Island and Liberty Island were once known as Little Oyster Island and Great Oyster Island.
While oysters are no longer cheap street food, nostalgia for that era lives on. There have even been calls to restore New York’s former reputation as the City of Oysters.
Image source: mtl_foodie_patrol / Instagram
#12 Some NYC Playgrounds Were Built on Old Graveyards
Several New York City playgrounds are located on land that was once a burial ground. In 2019, Untapped New York identified five playgrounds that were formerly cemeteries, including Police Officer Moira Ann Smith Playground, Newtown Playground in Queens, Wayanda Park, Martin’s Field Playground, and James J. Walker Park in Greenwich Village.
The history goes even deeper. The Smithsonian Magazine notes that Edgar Allan Poe once walked through St. John’s Burying Ground, which previously occupied the site of James J. Walker Park.
Washington Square Park is another well-known example. The New York Post reports that more than 20,000 bodies remain buried beneath the park today.
Image source: bayridgefams / Instagram
#13 An Entire Island Once Vanished From New York
Hog Island was once a small barrier island off Long Island, and for years, many believed it vanished overnight during a powerful 1893 hurricane. In reality, its disappearance unfolded over time.
The New York Historical Society explains that Hog Island had already been eroding for nearly two decades before the storm struck. The New Yorker later reported that the island continued shrinking until it entirely disappeared in the 1920s, after visitors stopped coming.
As a barrier island, Hog Island was constantly reshaped by wind and water. Over time, those natural forces erased it from New York’s coastline.
Image source: long_island_new_york / Instagram
#14 There Is a Scientific Reason NYC Taxis Are Yellow
New York’s iconic yellow taxis were not chosen for style alone. When John Hertz launched the Yellow Cab Company in 1915, research showed that yellow, especially with hints of red, was the easiest color to spot from a distance, as documented by TIME Magazine.
That exact science explains why fast food chains rely heavily on yellow and red signage. METRO UK reports that yellow signals comfort and reliability, making it more likely to quickly grab attention.
Before yellow became the standard, New York taxis were available in several colors. The city officially mandated yellow in 1968 for medallion taxis, which were regulated and licensed by the city.
Image source: pictures_of_newyork / Instagram
#15 You Cannot Carry an Ice Cream Cone nn Your Pocket On Sundays in NYC
New York City has no shortage of strange laws, but this one stands out. On Sundays, it is technically illegal to walk around with a melting ice cream cone in your pocket. Oddly enough, the rule does not apply on any other day of the week.
The exact origin is unclear. Some sources trace it back to old Blue Laws, which restricted certain behaviors on religious days. Yahoo! Life highlights another theory, suggesting the rule was meant to stop thieves from stealing horses by luring them with ice cream hidden in pockets.
Image source: timessquarenyc / Instagram
#16 It Was Almost Illegal To Flirt in NYC in the 20th Century
In 1902, New York lawmakers seriously considered banning aggressive flirting. The New York Morning Telegraph reported that assemblyman Francis G. London introduced a bill that would have criminalized men who harassed women in public. The proposal resurfaced in the 1920s, with offenders facing fines of up to $25.
This push was part of a broader anti-flirting movement sweeping US cities at the time. As Jezebel explains, the goal was to stop so-called mashers, men who followed, touched, or catcalled women without consent.
Those early efforts laid the groundwork for modern advocacy. Today, New York organizations such as the New York Alliance Against Sexual Assault, NOW-NYC, and Women Creating Change New York continue the fight against harassment.
Image source: ethanbarber.co / Instagram
#17 NYC Has More Married Same-Sex Couples Than Any Other US City
New York leads the country in the number of married same-sex couples. The World Population Review reports that NYC has the highest number of married same-sex couples in the United States, ranking ahead of cities like San Francisco.
That distinction is not just about population size. While New York does not rank at the top for the overall percentage of LGBTQ residents, it still stands out nationally for long-term residency and marriage rates.
New York State became the sixth in the country to legalize same-sex marriage, helping solidify the city’s role as a center for LGBTQ families.
Image source: mchlang|o793 / Instagram
#18 Staten Island Chuck Is Surprisingly Good at Predicting Spring
Staten Island Chuck, the official groundhog of the Staten Island Zoo, has built an impressive track record over the years. From 1981 to 2008, Chuck correctly predicted the arrival of spring 21 out of 27 times.
Each Groundhog Day on February 2, Chuck’s forecast depends on whether he sees his shadow. A shadow signals six more weeks of winter, while no shadow means an early spring.
The tradition continues today. USA Today reported that Chuck predicted an early spring this year, and students at Susan Wagner High School later confirmed the forecast using their own data.
The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation traces Groundhog Day back to traditions brought over by Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants.
Image source: siadvance / Instagram
#19 More Classic TV Shows Are Set in NYC Than Anywhere Else
New York City has served as the backdrop for more iconic television shows than any other place. Across decades of television history, the city has repeatedly been used to tell stories that became cultural touchstones.
Shows like Friends, Mad Men, Seinfeld, I Love Lucy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Saturday Night Live, Sesame Street, Succession, Futurama, Everybody Hates Chris, and Suits all used New York as part of their identity.
The scale of that influence is hard to miss. IMDb published a list of the 400 most notable TV shows set in New York City, while similar rankings have been compiled by the New York Post, the New York Film Academy, and Screen Rant.
Image source: friends / Instagram
#20 Designer Jeans Became a Luxury Item Because of NYC
High-priced designer jeans can be traced back to New York City. In the mid 1960s, NYC boutiques helped turn everyday denim into a fashion statement.
The Cut reports that the boutique Limbo began reselling worn and customized jeans in 1966, charging premium prices for what had once been basic workwear. Other accounts, including Highsnobiety, place the shift a year earlier, in 1965.
That moment helped transform jeans from practical clothing into status symbols, setting the stage for today’s designer denim market.
Image source: teutawouw / Instagram
